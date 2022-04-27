English
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    Lupin partners Yabao to market paediatric products in China

    Ayushman Kumar
    April 27, 2022 / 11:42 AM IST
    Pharma major Lupin has entered into a strategic partnership with Yabao Pharmaceutical over drugs with paediatric formulations in the Chinese markets.

    "It paves the way for us to bring quality paediatric formulations to the growing needs of patients in China," Fabrice Egros, president - corporate development and growth markets, Lupin, said.

    "In addition to marketing our paediatric products in the Chinese market, we intend to expand our collaboration in other strategic therapeutics areas such as cardio-metabolic, central nervous system and gastro-enterology," he added.

    “The demand for high quality paediatric medicines has been growing rapidly in China as a result of the government’s support and policy measures. The latest Chinese paediatric pharmaceutical report indicates that the market for pediatric drugs in China is expected to reach 210 billion yuan ($33 billion) in 2021, growing 9.23 percent,” Lupin said.

     



    Ayushman Kumar Ayushman covers health and pharma for MoneyControl
    Tags: #China #Chinese market #Lupin #medicines
    first published: Apr 27, 2022 11:41 am
