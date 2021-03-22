English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Watch the insightful webinar on Managing Financial Goals amid Falling Interest Rates on March 30 @ 11am. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Lok Sabha passes NCT Bill, strengthens Delhi L-G's administrative role

The NCT Bill, which was introduced in Lok Sabha on March 15, strengthens the role of the Lieutenant Governor by making it mandatory for the Delhi government to consult the L-G before taking any executive action.

Moneycontrol News
March 22, 2021 / 06:38 PM IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal (File photo)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal (File photo)


In a setback for Delhi’s ruling Aam Aadmi Party, the Lok Sabha, on March 22, passed the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021, giving the Centre more power over Delhi.

The NCT Bill, which was introduced in Lok Sabha on March 15, strengthens the role of the Lieutenant Governor by making it mandatory for the Delhi government to consult the L-G before taking any executive action.

According to a report by Bar and Bench, the amended NCT Bill states that, “the expression ‘Government’ referred to in any law to be made by the Legislative Assembly shall mean the Lieutenant Governor.”

The Centre has said that the Bill has been introduced to end ambiguity over who has authority to preside over which issue of the National Capital. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal have locked horns several times in the past years over who would have the final say on an issue concerning Delhi.

The Delhi Chief Minister reacted to the development saying, "the passage of the GNCTD amendment Bill in Lok Sabha today is an insult to the people of Delhi."

Close

Related stories

He tweeted:
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Delhi #Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill #Lok Sabha #NCT Bill
first published: Mar 22, 2021 06:23 pm

Must Listen

Policy Talk | Many in IT sector from Haryana itself: Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala on 75% private sector reservation row

Policy Talk | Many in IT sector from Haryana itself: Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala on 75% private sector reservation row

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.