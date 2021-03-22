Lok Sabha passes NCT Bill, strengthens Delhi L-G's administrative role

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal (File photo)

In a setback for Delhi’s ruling Aam Aadmi Party, the Lok Sabha, on March 22, passed the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021, giving the Centre more power over Delhi.

The NCT Bill, which was introduced in Lok Sabha on March 15, strengthens the role of the Lieutenant Governor by making it mandatory for the Delhi government to consult the L-G before taking any executive action.

According to a report by Bar and Bench, the amended NCT Bill states that, “the expression ‘Government’ referred to in any law to be made by the Legislative Assembly shall mean the Lieutenant Governor.”

The Centre has said that the Bill has been introduced to end ambiguity over who has authority to preside over which issue of the National Capital. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal have locked horns several times in the past years over who would have the final say on an issue concerning Delhi.

The Delhi Chief Minister reacted to the development saying, "the passage of the GNCTD amendment Bill in Lok Sabha today is an insult to the people of Delhi."



Passage of GNCTD amendment Bill in Lok Sabha today is an insult to the people of Delhi. The Bill effectively takes away powers from those who were voted by people and gives powers to run Delhi to those who were defeated. BJP has cheated the people

He tweeted: