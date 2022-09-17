English
    September 17, 2022 / 09:31 AM IST

    Live News Updates | Helicopter carrying cheetahs flown in from Namibia leaves Gwalior for Kuno National Park

    Business and Political Updates: "We have an ethos of protecting our natural resources and wild animals," says wildlife conservationist on the landmark agreement with Namibia.

    Get real-time updates on all the breaking news, and top headlines from the world of business and politics of India and globe.
    • September 17, 2022 / 10:23 AM IST

      Sardar Patel knew that as long as Nizam's Razakars could not be defeated, the dream of Akhand Bharat will not be fulfilled: Amit Shah

    • September 17, 2022 / 10:21 AM IST

      If not for Sardar Patel, Hyderabad would have taken more years to get liberated: Amit Shah in Hyderabad

    • September 17, 2022 / 10:01 AM IST

      Helicopter carrying cheetahs flown in from Namibia reaches Palpur near Kuno National Park; PM Narendra Modi to release the felines in special enclosures in park

    • September 17, 2022 / 09:57 AM IST

      Madhya Pradesh: Indian Air Force choppers, including Chinook, enroute Kuno National Park with the 8 Cheetahs from Namibia ##Madhya Pradesh: Indian Air Force choppers, including Chinook, enroute Kuno National Park with the 8 Cheetahs from Namibia

    • September 17, 2022 / 09:40 AM IST

      Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba wishes Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday ##Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba wishes Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday

    • September 17, 2022 / 09:31 AM IST

      Helicopter carrying cheetahs flown in from Namibia leaves Gwalior for Kuno National Park

    • September 17, 2022 / 09:29 AM IST

      A special chartered cargo flight, carrying 8 cheetahs from Namibia, landed in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh ##A special chartered cargo flight, carrying 8 cheetahs from Namibia, landed in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh

    • September 17, 2022 / 09:23 AM IST

      PM Narendra Modi emplanes for Madhya Pradesh, where two major programs will be held ##PM Narendra Modi emplanes for Madhya Pradesh, where two major programs will be held

    • September 17, 2022 / 09:19 AM IST

      President Murmu extends birthday greetings to PM Modi; wishes for his good health ##President Murmu extends birthday greetings to PM Modi; wishes for his good health

    • September 17, 2022 / 09:18 AM IST

      Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will pay an official visit to Egypt from September 19-20, 2022

    • September 17, 2022 / 09:18 AM IST

      Cheetahs return to India after 70 years

    • September 17, 2022 / 09:05 AM IST

      8 Cheetahs from #Namibia arrive in Gwalior today ##8 Cheetahs from Namibia arrive in #Gwalior today

