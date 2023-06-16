CBIC Chairman LIVE: GoM report on online gaming to be discussed at the GST meeting

June 16, 2023 / 12:50 PM IST

Russia accused Australia of "Russophobic hysteria" for cancelling the lease on the land where Moscow wanted to build its new embassy, which the Australian government judged to be a security risk because it was too close to Parliament House.

Parliament passed emergency legislation blocking the lease on Thursday after Russia won a Federal Court appeal last month against local Canberra authorities' decision to do the same.

The Russian Embassy responded on Friday by posting on social media a Russian news agency TASS report of Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov's condemnation of Australia's actions.

