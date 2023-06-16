English
    Jun 16, 2023 / 12:50 pm

    CBIC Chairman LIVE: GoM report on online gaming to be discussed at the GST meeting

    CBIC Chairman LIVE: The Chairman also added that GST GoM on rate rationalisation will need to be reconstituted. Lowering GST rate on Cement unlikely to be discussed in next Council meeting on July 11.

    Speaking at the CII's National Conference on Trade Facilitation, CBIC Chairman Vivek Johri said that the Group of Ministers' report on online gaming is to be discussed at July 11 GST meeting. He also said that GST Council to discuss the reconstitution of GoM on rate rationalisation.

    CBIC Chairman LIVE: GoM report on online gaming to be discussed at the GST meeting
      GoM report on online gaming to be discussed in July 11 GST meeting
      Moneycontrol.com
    • June 16, 2023 / 12:50 PM IST

      Russia accuses Australia of ''Russophobic hysteria'' for blocking second embassy on security grounds

      Russia accused Australia of "Russophobic hysteria" for cancelling the lease on the land where Moscow wanted to build its new embassy, which the Australian government judged to be a security risk because it was too close to Parliament House.

      Parliament passed emergency legislation blocking the lease on Thursday after Russia won a Federal Court appeal last month against local Canberra authorities' decision to do the same.

      The Russian Embassy responded on Friday by posting on social media a Russian news agency TASS report of Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov's condemnation of Australia's actions.

    • June 16, 2023 / 12:33 PM IST

      Filmmaker Ramasimhan Aboobakker quits BJP

      Malayalam filmmaker and Sangh Parivar fellow traveller Ramasimhan Aboobakker announced that he has quit the BJP.

      Ramasimhan, as he is widely known after he renounced Islam in December 2021 and changed his name from Ali Akbar to Ramasimhan Aboobakker, was a state committee member of the BJP till he resigned all his organisational responsibilities in the saffron party in 2021.

    • June 16, 2023 / 12:32 PM IST

      Karnataka Elections: BJP just lost the elections badly and has not come out of this defeat, says Karnataka Congress Working President

      They (BJP) just lost the elections badly and have not come out of this defeat. Their statements will not help in the development of the state. What we had promised about the three Bills including APMC and anti-conversion earlier, we are doing: Saleem Ahmed, Karnataka Congress Working President.

      (ANI)

    • June 16, 2023 / 12:17 PM IST

      Bihar CM Nitish on the resignation of Dr Santosh Kumar Suman

      I resigned and made him (Jitan Ram Manjhi) the CM, everyone knows what he says now. Everyone knew that he was meeting BJP people and then used to come to us also. When I asked them (Jitan Ram Manjhi and Santosh Kumar Suman) to either merge their party with us or separate, so they decided to separate: Bihar CM Nitish on the resignation of Dr Santosh Kumar Suman, son of Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) chief Jitan Ram Manjhi Youth.

      (From ANI)

    • June 16, 2023 / 12:11 PM IST

      Fresh row erupts between DMK, TN Governor over Balaji's portfolio reallocation

      Tamil Nadu Higher Education Minister K. Ponmudy has criticised Governor RN Ravi and asked him not to behave like a BJP agent amid the fresh controversy between the latter and the DMK government over the reallocation of arrested minister V Senthil Balaji’s portfolios.

      Ponmudy said the governor returned a file Chief Minister MK Stalin sent to Ravi for the relocation following Balaji’s arrest over alleged money laundering charges and hospitalisation on June 14. The minister said Ravi turned down to sign the file mentioning it is misleading and incorrect, according to a report in the HT.

    • June 16, 2023 / 12:01 PM IST

      Cabinet to soon approve the AEO-MAR agreement between India-US, says CBIC Chairman

      India-US in advanced talks for Authorized economic operators-Mutual recognition agreement to expedite cargo clearances. Cabinet to soon approve the AEO-MAR agreement between India-US.

    • June 16, 2023 / 11:50 AM IST

      Lowering GST rate on Cement unlikely to be discussed in next Council meet: CBIC Chairman Vivek Johri

      GST GoM on rate rationalisation will need to be reconstituted. Lowering GST rate on Cement unlikely to be discussed in next Council meeting on July 11, says CBIC Chairman Vivek Johri.

      Speaking on fake ITC, the Chairman said 60,000 entities were identified for physical verification under GST. 10,000 entitieswere found bogus out of 43,000 under GST after physical verification. Thinking of measures to resolve fake ITC which will be taken up in Council meeting. Rs 15,000 cr is the fake ITC claimed by the 10,000 entities.

    • June 16, 2023 / 11:42 AM IST

      India-US relationship more critical for space exploration: former NASA official

      The relationship between India and the US is absolutely critical on Earth and possibly even more so in space, a former top NASA official has said, describing India as a "sleeping giant" for whom the sky is no longer the limit.

      Mike Gold, the former associate administrator for Space Policy and Partnerships at NASA, hoped that cooperation in the field of space would be one of the major areas of discussion between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden when they meet here at the White House next week.

      The relationship between the United States and India is absolutely critical on earth, and possibly even more so in space. India will soon become the fourth country to be able to launch its citizens into space and is therefore a global leader in the field, said Gold who is currently Chief Growth Officer of Florida-based Redwire Space.

      (A PTI report)

    • June 16, 2023 / 11:41 AM IST

      CBIC Chairman Vivek Johri on expedited cargo clearances from US

      "India is in advanced talks with US for a scheme which will result in expedited cargo clearances, though there will be no pecuniary benefits."

    • June 16, 2023 / 11:39 AM IST

      Wrestler Assualt Case: Decide on further course of action after remaining demands are met, says Sakshee Malikkh 

      He has been named in the chargesheet submitted by police yesterday. In the minor's case, it is clear that there is a lot of pressure on the family. We will decide on the further course of action after our remaining demands are met by the govt," says wrestler Sakshee Malikkh on former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh Sharan.

      (From ANI)

    • June 16, 2023 / 11:38 AM IST

      Cyclone Biparjoy: No casualties have been reported so far, says Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi 

      "No casualties have been reported so far. Some got injured and are currently undergoing treatment," says Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi on Cyclone Biparjoy.

    • June 16, 2023 / 11:26 AM IST

      PM Modi to undertake separate state visits to the United States and Egypt from June 20 to 25

      Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the United States and Egypt from June 20 to 25, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced on Friday.

      Modi's visit to the US will commence in New York, where he will lead the celebrations of the International Day of Yoga at the headquarters of the United Nations on June 21. In December 2014, the UN General Assembly adopted a resolution proclaiming June 21 as the International Day of Yoga.

      "The prime minister will thereafter travel to Washington D.C., where he will receive a ceremonial welcome at the White House on June 22, and meet President Biden to continue their high-level dialogue. President Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden will host a State dinner in honour of the prime minister the same evening," the MEA said in a statement.

