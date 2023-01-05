English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia
    Live now
    auto refresh
    January 05, 2023 / 09:51 AM IST

    Capital in cold grip: Delhi sees minimum temperature of 3 degrees, coldest day of season

    Delhi weather live updates: At Safdarjung, it was 3 degrees Celsius, the lowest for this season. This makes the Capital colder than Dharamsala, Nainital and Dehradun. At least 21 trains to Delhi were delayed by one-and-a-half to four-and-a-half hours due to the foggy weather. The IMD has issued an alert and passengers at the Delhi airport have been asked to brace for disruptions

    • Capital in cold grip: Delhi sees minimum temperature of 3 degrees, coldest day of season
      Follow the latest news & developments on MC's Live Blog
      Moneycontrol.com
    • January 05, 2023 / 09:45 AM IST

      Delhi sees minimum temperature of 3 degrees Celsius, lowest this season so far

      Delhi's Lodhi Road saw the minimum temperature dipping to 2.8 degrees Celsius. At Safdarjung, it was 3 degrees Celsius, the lowest for this season. This makes the Capital colder than Dharamsala, Nainital and Dehradun. At least 21 trains to Delhi were delayed by one-and-a-half to four-and-a-half hours due to the foggy weather. The IMD has issued an alert and passengers at the Delhi airport have been asked to brace for disruptions

    • January 05, 2023 / 09:29 AM IST

      Air India bans man who urinated on a co-flyer for a month, FIR filed 

      Air India has banned businessman accused of exposing and urinating on a female passenger in a New York-Delhi flight for 30 days pending a probe. If found guilty the airline said it will take further action against the accused. The Delhi Police has also registered a case against the man for alleged molestation, obscenity, and indecent act. The accused is based out of Mumbai.

      The man, reportedly drunk, exposed himself and urinated on a female passenger in the business class of Air India flight AI-102 which was travelling from New York to Delhi on November 26.

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • January 05, 2023 / 09:23 AM IST

      IndiGo starts ops from new Goa airport

      IndiGo has started operations from the New Goa International Airport (Mopa, North Goa). The operations started today with direct flight between Hyderabad and Goa making it the 76th domestic and 102nd overall destination in 6E network. 
      IndiGo will operate 168 weekly flights between Mopa and 8 domestic destinations like Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai, Pune, Jaipur, and Ahmedabad right from the start at the first day of operations. 

    • January 05, 2023 / 09:15 AM IST

      Swiggy agent dies after being dragged for 500 metres by car in Noida

      A Swiggy delivery agent died in Noida near Delhi on Sunday after he was reportedly dragged on the road for 500 metres by a car that hit his two-wheeler. The incident has come to light amid huge outrage over a similar incident in the national capital where a woman was hit and dragged by a car.

      Kaushal Yadav, a delivery partner at Swiggy, was working on New Year’s night when a car hit his two-wheeler near a flyover in Noida’s Sector 14. He was then dragged by the car for about half a kilometre.

    • January 05, 2023 / 09:11 AM IST

      Fog warning at Delhi airport: If you are flying from the Capital, you should be reading this

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • January 05, 2023 / 09:10 AM IST

      Fog update | Delhi airport asks passengers to be alert for disruptions

      With no let up in the fog situation in Delhi and the IMD issuing a  ‘red alert’, the Delhi airport has asked all fliers to expect some disruption.The airport said all fight operations are presently normal but “low visibility procedures are in progress”. Between Monday and Tuesday, around 100 flights were delayed and a few were diverted because of fog

    • January 05, 2023 / 08:31 AM IST

      Haldwani eviction update | Stage set for Uttarakhand's biggest demolition drive

      The Supreme Court will hear a plea challenging the Uttarakhand High Court’s plea directing the removal of encroachments from 29 acres of railway land in Haldwani on Thursday. A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices S A Nazeer and P S  Narasimha posted the matter for hearing after advocate Prashant Bhushan mentioned it.

      There are about 50,000 residents of the area. If the decision goes through it will be Uttarakhand's biggest demolition drive

    • January 05, 2023 / 08:19 AM IST

      All-India Water Ministers meet | Objective

      - The primary objective of the two-day 'All India Annual State Ministers Conference on Water' is to gather inputs for the India@2047 and '5P' vision from the different stakeholders of the states and also to improve engagement and partnership with the states and to share the initiatives and schemes of the government, the ministry said in a statement.

    • January 05, 2023 / 08:10 AM IST

      Congress resumes Bharat Jodo Yatra from Shamli

    • January 05, 2023 / 08:00 AM IST

      Jal Shakti Ministry | PM Modi to participate in all-India water ministers' meet today

      - Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be sharing his remarks at the all-India water ministers' meet on the theme 'Water Vision@2047' which brings together key policy makers to discuss "ways to harness water resources for sustainable development".

      - The Union Jal Shakti Ministry is organizing a national level conference on water on the theme of 'Water Vision@2047' in Bhopal today and tomorrow.

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • January 05, 2023 / 07:56 AM IST

      Good morning and welcome to Moneycontrol's live coverage of top news and latest headlines. Stay tuned for the latest updates!

    News

    see more See More

    Video of the day

    Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

    Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes