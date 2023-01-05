Capital in cold grip: Delhi sees minimum temperature of 3 degrees, coldest day of season

Delhi sees minimum temperature of 3 degrees Celsius, lowest this season so far
Delhi's Lodhi Road saw the minimum temperature dipping to 2.8 degrees Celsius. At Safdarjung, it was 3 degrees Celsius, the lowest for this season. This makes the Capital colder than Dharamsala, Nainital and Dehradun. At least 21 trains to Delhi were delayed by one-and-a-half to four-and-a-half hours due to the foggy weather. The IMD has issued an alert and passengers at the Delhi airport have been asked to brace for disruptions