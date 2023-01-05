Capital in cold grip: Delhi sees minimum temperature of 3 degrees, coldest day of season

January 05, 2023 / 09:29 AM IST

Air India bans man who urinated on a co-flyer for a month, FIR filed

Air India has banned businessman accused of exposing and urinating on a female passenger in a New York-Delhi flight for 30 days pending a probe. If found guilty the airline said it will take further action against the accused. The Delhi Police has also registered a case against the man for alleged molestation, obscenity, and indecent act. The accused is based out of Mumbai.

The man, reportedly drunk, exposed himself and urinated on a female passenger in the business class of Air India flight AI-102 which was travelling from New York to Delhi on November 26.