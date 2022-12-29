Latest News Today Live Updates: India-Australia trade agreement kicks off, to open multiple opportunities for Indian core sector
Latest News Today Live Updates: On November 22, 2022, the Australian parliament in a landmark agreement cleared a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with India. Coming into force today, the trade agreement is likely to double the bilateral commerce to $45-50 billion in around five years.
09:25 AM IST
About 10 Killed, 30 Injured in a massive blaze at Cambodia Hotel Casino
09:18 AM IST
08:54 AM IST
08:52 AM IST
08:51 AM IST
08:50 AM IST
08:29 AM IST
December 29, 2022 / 09:42 AM IST
Latest News Today Live Updates: Bihar govt approves the purchase of a jet plane & helicopter
Bihar govt gives the financial approval for industries to be setup in Nalanda, Kaimur & Muzaffarpur along with approving the purchase of a jet plane & helicopter. Further, changes related to various posts in the education department were also approved.
Reacting to this, Sushil Modi of BJP said, the state govt's approval to buy helicopter & jet plane isn't appropriate. Now, state govts don't buy them instead they are taken on lease. As Tejashwi Yadav feels he'll become CM next that's why jet plane & helicopter were brought under his pressure.
Govt should re-think their decision. It seems that jet plane & helicopter will be used to move across the country for a campaign against PM Modi for the 2024 general elections, he adds.
December 29, 2022 / 09:28 AM IST
Latest News Today Live Updates: National Investigation Agency is carrying out raids at 56 locations in Kerala in Popular Front of India case
Latest News Today Live Updates: About 10 Killed, 30 Injured in a massive blaze at Cambodia Hotel Casino
- About 10 people have been killed and 30 injured in Cambodia inside the Grand Diamond City hotel in Poipet due to fire.
- According to a report by The Mirror, firefighters claimed that around 70 per cent of the fire was under control.
- As per the same report, the fire is believed to have erupted around midnight ( 5 pm GMT - 10:30 pm IST) and people were forced to jump out of windows several stories above ground as the fire raged.
- 53 people were reported to have been rescued till morning as the fire continued, The Mirror stated.
December 29, 2022 / 09:18 AM IST
December 29, 2022 / 08:54 AM IST
December 29, 2022 / 08:52 AM IST
December 29, 2022 / 08:51 AM IST
December 29, 2022 / 08:50 AM IST
December 29, 2022 / 08:38 AM IST
Latest News Today Live Updates: What do reports suggest about The India and Australia free trade agreement (FTA)?
- The India-Australia FTA can lead to a $10-billion jump in India’s merchandise exports by FY27, says the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII)
- CII also adds that a major boost for India would be in its labour-intensive sectors as Australia imposed a 4-5 per cent import duty on these items. These will gain immediate duty-free access, it said.
- The CII said it will provide cheaper raw materials to many sectors, including steel and aluminium from Australia.
- According to a report released by Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI), products worth $23 billion will become duty-free from Day One of implementation of the trade deal.
- Total trade between both nations was $25.56 billion during the fiscal year 2021-22. This means that 93 per cent of merchandise trade in the previous fiscal will attract zero duty from Thursday.
- The tariff commitments provided by India in the agreement will open up access for Australia's exporters of products including critical minerals, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, lentils, seafood, sheepmeat, horticulture and wine.
December 29, 2022 / 08:29 AM IST
Latest News Today Live Updates: India-Australia trade agreement kicks off, to open multiple opportunities for the Indian core sector
- The India and Australia free trade agreement (FTA) will come into force today which is likely to double the bilateral commerce to $45-50 billion in around five years.
- As a result of the agreement, the market of share of Indian goods and services in Australia is expected to increase, with India’s exports expected to increase from US$ 10.5 billion in 2021 to US$ 20 billion by 2026-27. India-Australia FTA is expected to raise bilateral trade to $45-50 billion in the next five years.
- Under the pact, Australia is offering zero-duty access to India for about 96.4% of exports (by value) from day one.
- Tariffs on 85% of Australia's exports to India will be eliminated and high tariffs on a further 5% of goods will be phased down.
- The pact maintains opportunities for Indian students graduating in Australia to undertake post-study work, with a bonus year of stay for high-performing STEM (science, technology, engineering, or mathematics) graduates.
- Customs duty advantage under the India-Australia free trade agreement will help Indian apparel exporters get greater market access in that country as compared to their competitors
- Australian service suppliers will reportedly benefit from full or partial access across more than 85 Indian services sectors and subsectors.
- India's ready-made garment exports to Australia have seen a growth of an average of 11.84% over the last 5 years. Going by this growth trend and with the agreement coming into play, AEPC believes that exports to Australia would grow three times by 2025.