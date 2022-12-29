Latest News Today Live Updates: India-Australia trade agreement kicks off, to open multiple opportunities for Indian core sector

December 29, 2022 / 08:29 AM IST

Latest News Today Live Updates: India-Australia trade agreement kicks off, to open multiple opportunities for the Indian core sector

- The India and Australia free trade agreement (FTA) will come into force today which is likely to double the bilateral commerce to $45-50 billion in around five years.

- As a result of the agreement, the market of share of Indian goods and services in Australia is expected to increase, with India’s exports expected to increase from US$ 10.5 billion in 2021 to US$ 20 billion by 2026-27. India-Australia FTA is expected to raise bilateral trade to $45-50 billion in the next five years.

- Under the pact, Australia is offering zero-duty access to India for about 96.4% of exports (by value) from day one.

- Tariffs on 85% of Australia's exports to India will be eliminated and high tariffs on a further 5% of goods will be phased down.

- The pact maintains opportunities for Indian students graduating in Australia to undertake post-study work, with a bonus year of stay for high-performing STEM (science, technology, engineering, or mathematics) graduates.

- Customs duty advantage under the India-Australia free trade agreement will help Indian apparel exporters get greater market access in that country as compared to their competitors

- Australian service suppliers will reportedly benefit from full or partial access across more than 85 Indian services sectors and subsectors.

- India's ready-made garment exports to Australia have seen a growth of an average of 11.84% over the last 5 years. Going by this growth trend and with the agreement coming into play, AEPC believes that exports to Australia would grow three times by 2025.

(Inputs from agencies)