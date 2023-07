July 27, 2023 / 09:00 AM IST

Western Railways (WR) has responded to the rising passenger demand by making significant changes to its services. Firstly, the coach composition of the Mumbai Central - Surat Flying Ranee Express has been altered to accommodate more passengers efficiently. Additionally, to further meet the increasing demand, the trips of the Bandra (T) - Gorakhpur Weekly Special train have been extended. These modifications aim to enhance the overall travel experience and ensure smoother journeys for passengers on these routes.