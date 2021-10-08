MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live, 3 days 12 sessions. Early bird offer Rs.999/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Lakhimpur Kheri: SKM rejects UP govt SIT, inquiry commission; threatens 'rail roko' on Oct 18

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha has been demanding that Union Minister of State (MoS) for Home Ajay Mishra be sacked and his son Ashish Mishra arrested in connection with the October 3 violence in Lakhimpur Kheri.

PTI
October 08, 2021 / 10:58 PM IST
Rakesh Tikait (File image: AFP)

Rakesh Tikait (File image: AFP)

Rejecting the SIT and the inquiry commission set up by the Uttar Pradesh government to probe the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, the SKM on Friday said that it will call for a nationwide 'rail roko' protest on October 18 if its demands are not fulfilled. The Samyukt Kisan Morcha has been demanding that Union Minister of State (MoS) for Home Ajay Mishra be sacked and his son Ashish Mishra arrested in connection with the October 3 violence in Lakhimpur Kheri.

Eight people were killed in the incident. Of these, four were farmers, who were allegedly knocked down by vehicles driven by BJP workers travelling to welcome Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya to an event in the area. Ashish Mishra has been named in an FIR following allegations that he was in one of the vehicles that mowed down the four farmers.

ALSO READ: Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Ashish Mishra misses deadline to appear before police

In a statement, the SKM said if its demands are not met by October 11, then it will call for a nationwide 'rail roko' protest on October 18. The SKM said that it rejects both the SIT and the Inquiry of Commission set up by the Uttar Pradesh government to investigate the Lakhimpur Kheri incident. It demanded an impartial probe into the matter that will be monitored directly by the Supreme Court.

The SKM also welcomes the SC's order asking the Uttar Pradesh Police to keep all evidence in the case intact, the statement said. The UP Police issued a fresh notice to Ashish Mishra asking him to appear before it by 11 am on Saturday after he missed his summons for Friday.

Close

Related stories

Facing reporters at Lucknow airport, Ajay Mishra said his son could not appear before police as he was not well but will record his statement on Saturday. Besides the four farmers, two BJP workers, a driver of Ajay Mishra, and Raman Kashyap, a journalist working for a private TV channel, were killed in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence.
PTI
Tags: #Ajay Mishra #farmer protest #Lakhimpur Kheri #rail roko #Samyukt Kisan Morcha #SIT probe
first published: Oct 8, 2021 10:58 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.