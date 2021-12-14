MARKET NEWS

Lakhimpur Kheri: SIT finds killing pre-planned, seeks to invoke attempt-to-murder charges

Eight people were killed in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri on October 3 after being knocked down by a vehicle allegedly driven by Ashish Mishra, the son of Union Minister Ajay Mishra

Moneycontrol News
December 14, 2021 / 03:05 PM IST
Ashish Mishra, son of MoS Home Ajay Mishra Teni (Source: ANI)

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Lakhimpur Kheri case has said that the killing of farmers was “pre-planned” and has written to the judge seeking modification in the charges against the accused.

Eight people were killed in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri on October 3 after being knocked down by a vehicle allegedly driven by Ashish Mishra, the son of Union Minister Ajay Mishra.

The farmers had gathered for a demonstration in Lakhimpur Kheri district, where junior home affairs minister Ajay Mishra and the state’s deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya were scheduled to visit.

The SIT wants to include “attempt to murder, voluntarily causing

grievous hurt by dangerous weapons, and acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention” charges, The Times of India reported.

“The incident was a deliberate act and not of negligence or callousness,” said Vidyaram Diwakar, SIT investigation officer.

The SIT has so far arrested Ashish Mishra and 12 more in the case. All accused are lodged in the Lakhimpur Kheri district jail.

On December 14, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that the prime minister was aware that a minister had killed farmers.

