Kumaraswamy hits back at Modi, accuses him of using soldiers patriotism for gain

Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Friday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of using the patriotism of soldiers for his gain, saying he has no development issues to talk about during the campaign. "Despite clarifying on the false post by @BJP4Karnataka, PM @narendramodi still gets carried away by wrong inputs of state leaders.

The PM is using the patriotism of soldiers for his gain. He rides on such emotional waves because there are no development issues to talk about, Kumaraswamy tweeted.

The Chief Minister was reacting to Modi's comments at a BJP rally in Gangavathi, where he lashed out at Kumaraswamy over his reported remark that only those who cannot manage two square meals a day seek jobs in services, terming it an insult to the armed forces.

"I was seeing in the media yesterday that Karnataka Chief Minister has said that only those people go to army who don't get food two times a day.

What kind of thinking is thisKumaraswamy ji? You cannot escape by saying that your statement has been wrongly interpreted. You have said what is in your heart," Modi said.

"...is it not an insult to our brave soldiers and armed forces...will you seek vote on this? Those who serve the country and ready to sacrifice for it facing all odds...such words for them, such thinking. Doob maro doob maro (die drowning),those who insult the country's army," the prime minister said. On Thursday, Karnataka BJP had tweeted the video of Kumaraswamy's speech and said "People who don't have food to eat join Defence: @hd_kumaraswamy Kumaraswamy avare, people join Defence forces due to the love they have for Nation.

Why don't you send your Son to serve in army instead of contesting for MP seat.

You may then know what it needs to be a soldier." Responding to it, the Chief Minister had termed it as an edited video. "#BJP is up to their old tricks again. They posted another edited video with false interpretation to malign me. I had said that not all who join defence forces are rich. The PM should not play with d lives of jawans to get votes. I never said that jawans are in the army just for livelihood," he had tweeted on Thursday. Kumaraswamy's tweet Friday, reacting to the Prime Minister's criticism, contained a lengthier video of his speech than the one tweeted by the BJP.