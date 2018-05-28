App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
May 28, 2018 07:17 PM IST | Source: PTI

Kumaraswamy govt terminates tenure of non-official heads of boards, corporations

The new Congress-JDS coalition government headed by H D Kumaraswamy today issued an order terminating the tenure of non-official heads of various boards, corporations and authorities with immediate effect.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The new Congress-JDS coalition government headed by H D Kumaraswamy today issued an order terminating the tenure of non-official heads of various boards, corporations and authorities with immediate effect.

The Government Order said the chief minister has directed the chief secretary that till such time new non-official heads of these government bodies are appointed, the secretaries, principal secretaries and additional chief secretaries would head them.

Catch the latest news, views and analysis on Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018

tags #Current Affairs #Karnataka Polls 2018

most popular

These 38 multibaggers stocks rose up to 600% in 4 years; do you own any?

These 38 multibaggers stocks rose up to 600% in 4 years; do you own any?

Bank Nifty resumes uptrend; these 3 stocks could deliver 8-11% returns in the short term

Bank Nifty resumes uptrend; these 3 stocks could deliver 8-11% returns in the short term

Avenue Supermarts up 5% as promoter offload stake in Co to meet minimum public shareholding

Avenue Supermarts up 5% as promoter offload stake in Co to meet minimum public shareholding

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.