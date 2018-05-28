Kumaraswamy govt terminates tenure of non-official heads of boards, corporations

The new Congress-JDS coalition government headed by H D Kumaraswamy today issued an order terminating the tenure of non-official heads of various boards, corporations and authorities with immediate effect.
The new Congress-JDS coalition government headed by H D Kumaraswamy today issued an order terminating the tenure of non-official heads of various boards, corporations and authorities with immediate effect.The Government Order said the chief minister has directed the chief secretary that till such time new non-official heads of these government bodies are appointed, the secretaries, principal secretaries and additional chief secretaries would head them.
