SSLC Class 10 Result Kerala 2020 | 7 key things to know to stay prepared for your 10th board result

The SSLC Class 10 result Kerala 2020 will be declared at 2 pm on June 30. Nearly 4.2 lakh students appeared for Kerala 10th exam 2020 which was originally scheduled to complete in March but was postponed. The remaining examinations were conducted from May 26 to May 30 with strict health and safety guidelines.

All you should know before Kerala SSLC Result 2020 is declared:

>> Keep your admit cards handy before logging in through any mode to check the results.

>> You can check results on the board's official websites keralaresults.nic.in and keralapareekshabhavan.in.

>> You can also check results via SMS, or on the Saphalam app, which is available on Google Playstore. The Result Analysis Link in the Saphalam mobile app developed by Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education has school-wise, DEO-wise and district-wise details.

SMS - KERALA10 REGISTRATION NUMBER

> Send the message to 56263

> Download the application from Google Playstore> Key in your roll numbers and other details

> Get your results directly on the app

>> You can also access results on other websites such as manabadi.co.in, Schools9.com, sslcexam.kerala.gov.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in, results.kerala.nic.in, and prd.kerala.gov.in.

>> You will only get the grades as part of your result today. The score will reportedly be specified in the school leaving certificate. However, if you wish to get your scores then you can provide an application to Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan with a fee of Rs 100 and then collect it from your educational institution.

>> Result for the Art High School Leaving Certificate Examination (AHSLC), THSLC (hearing impaired) will also be released at 2 pm on June 30.

Also read: Kerala SSLC Result 2020 | Use Saphalam App to check your Kerala 10th exam results on June 30

>> Do not forget to retain a copy of the SSLC result 2020 marksheet. You can collect the original documents supporting the result soon after the results are out from your respective school.

need to score at least 35 marks out of 100 in each subject to pass the examination.Total students who gave Kerala SSLC exam 2019 - 4,34.729Pass Percentage - 98.11%Scored A+ - 37,334Top District - Malapuram: 99.33%

2019 topper name and %- Bhavana N Sivadas - 99.8%

The Kerala SSLC Class 10 Board examinations were held in four languages - Malayalam, English, Tamil and Kannada.

Results for the Kerala Class 12 examination will be released on July 10.