Last Updated : Jun 29, 2020 07:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Kerala SSLC Result 2020: Use Saphalam App to check your Kerala 10th exam results on June 30

The app has been developed by Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE) and can be downloaded from the Google Play Store

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan will declare Kerala SSLC Result 2020 on June 30 at 11 am. While the results will be released on government’s official websites -- keralaresults.nic.in and keralapareekshabhavan.in -- and through SMS, students can also check their results via Saphalam 2020 App.

The app has been developed by Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE) - the technology division of the state government’s education department – and can be downloaded from the Google Play Store.

Here’s how you can check Kerala SSLC Result 2020 on Saphalam App:

Step 1.  Download and install the app from the Play Store.

Step 2.  Once the app has been installed, users will be greeted with three options – SSLC, HSE and VHSE.

Step 3.  Select the SSLC tab.

Step 4.  Key in the register number or the student’s roll number and date of birth.

Step 5.  Once the details are filled, click on Submit.

Once submitted, the app will display school-wise, district-wise and DEO-wise results in the Results Analysis link.

Users can also download the result in PDF format.

First Published on Jun 29, 2020 07:42 pm

