Jun 30, 2020 07:55 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Kerala SSLC Result 2020 LIVE Updates: Results to be declared at 11 am today on keralaresults.nic.in

Kerala SSLC result 2020 LIVE Updates: Kerala SSLC Result 2020 will be announced on June 30 at 11 am on the board's official websites keralaresults.nic.in and keralapareekshabhavan.in. The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan will also release the Kerala 10th result 2020 on a mobile app 'Saphalam', which is available on Google Play Store.


More than 4.20 lakh students had registered for the Kerala board Class 10 examinations this year. The SSLC exams were to conclude in March, but some papers got postponed due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus pandemic in India and the subsequent lockdown. The postponed state board exams were held from May 26 to 30.

Here's a quick look at how students can check their Kerala SSLC Result 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official Kerala board website @keralaresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the Kerala SSLC Result 2020 link

Step 3: Enter the required details that will be mentioned on your hall ticket

Step 4: Click on the ‘Submit’ button, and your Kerala Class 10 board result will appear on the screen.

  • June 30, 2020 08:14 AM IST

    Kerala SSLC Result 2020: Here's how students can check their results through the Saphalam app:

    >> Download and install the app from the Play Store.
    >> Once the app has been installed, users will be given three options – SSLC, HSE and VHSE.
    >> Select the SSLC tab.
    >> Key in the register number or the student's roll number and date of birth.
    >> Once the details are filled, click on Submit.

    Once submitted, the app will display school-wise, district-wise and DEO-wise results in the Results Analysis link. Users can also download the result in PDF format.

  • June 30, 2020 08:13 AM IST

    Kerala SSLC Result 2020: Here's how students can check their results through SMS:

    >> SMS - KERALA10<space>REGISTRATION NUMBER
    >> Send the message to 56263

  • June 30, 2020 08:03 AM IST

    Kerala SSLC Result 2020: Here's how you can check results on the board's official websites:

    >> Visit the board's official websites keralaresults.nic.in and keralapareekshabhavan.in
    >> Click on the direct link for Kerala SSLC Result 2020
    >> Enter the roll number and other details from your hall ticket
    >> Hit 'Submit', and your result will appear on the screen.
    >> Download and keep a print out for future reference.

  • June 30, 2020 07:39 AM IST

    Kerala SSLC Result 2020: The postponed state board exams were held from May 26 to 30, which were conducted while maintaining strict health and hygiene protocol to ensure the students are not exposed to the deadly virus inside the exam hall.

  • June 30, 2020 07:39 AM IST

    Kerala SSLC Result 2020: More than 4.20 lakh students had registered for the Kerala board Class 10 examinations this year. The SSLC exams were to conclude in March, but some papers got postponed due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus pandemic in India and the subsequent lockdown.

  • June 30, 2020 07:26 AM IST

  • June 30, 2020 07:22 AM IST

    Kerala SSLC Result 2020: Apart from the two official websites, keralaresults.nic.in and keralapareekshabhavan.in students can also check their results on results.kite.kerala.gov.in, sslcexam.kerala.gov.in, results.kerala.nic.in, and prd.kerala.gov.in.

  • June 30, 2020 07:22 AM IST

    Kerala SSLC Result 2020: The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan will also release the Kerala 10th result 2020 on a mobile app 'Saphalam', which is available on Google Play Store.

