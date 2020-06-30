Kerala SSLC Result 2020 LIVE Updates: Results to be declared at 11 am today on keralaresults.nic.in

Kerala SSLC Result 2020 LIVE Updates: Kerala SSLC Result 2020 will be announced on June 30 at 11 am on the board's official websites keralaresults.nic.in and keralapareekshabhavan.in. The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan will also release the Kerala 10th result 2020 on a mobile app 'Saphalam', which is available on Google Play Store.

More than 4.20 lakh students had registered for the Kerala board Class 10 examinations this year. The SSLC exams were to conclude in March, but some papers got postponed due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus pandemic in India and the subsequent lockdown. The postponed state board exams were held from May 26 to 30.

Read more: Kerala SSLC result 2020 Date | Kerala 10th exam results to be declared on June 30 @keralaresults.nic.in

Step 1: Visit the official Kerala board website @keralaresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the Kerala SSLC Result 2020 link

Step 3: Enter the required details that will be mentioned on your hall ticket

Step 4: Click on the ‘Submit’ button, and your Kerala Class 10 board result will appear on the screen.