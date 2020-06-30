Kerala SSLC Result 2020 | Here's where you can check the results

The results for Kerala SSLC Class 10 Exam 2020 will be declared at 2 pm on June 30.

The exams were originally scheduled for March 10 to March 24, but some exams had to be delayed due to the lockdown, and were conducted from May 26 to May 30.

As many as 4.20 lakh students had registered for the Class 10 SSLC examination in Kerala.

The results for the Class 12 examination are expected to be announced in the first week of July.

Follow or LIVE blog for updates on the Kerala SSLC Result 2020

The results for the Class 10 examination will be available on the following websites - keralaresults.nic.in, keralapareekshabhavan.in, and results.kite.kerala.gov.in on June 30 at 11 am.

Students can check their results through the board's official websites, SMS, or on the Saphalam app, which is available on Google Playstore.

Here's how you can check results on the board's official websites:

>> Visit the board's official websites keralaresults.nic.in and keralapareekshabhavan.in>> Click on the direct link for Kerala SSLC Result 2020>> Enter the roll number and other details from your hall ticket>> Hit 'Submit', and your result will appear on the screen.

>> Download and keep a print out for future reference.

Here's how students can check their results through SMS:

>> SMS - KERALA10 REGISTRATION NUMBER

>> Send the message to 56263

The Saphalam app has been developed by Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE). Here's how students can check their results through the Saphalam app:

>> Download and install the app from the Play Store.>> Once the app has been installed, users will be given three options – SSLC, HSE and VHSE.>> Select the SSLC tab.>> Key in the register number or the student's roll number and date of birth.

>> Once the details are filled, click on Submit.

Once submitted, the app will display school-wise, district-wise and DEO-wise results in the Results Analysis link. Users can also download the result in PDF format.