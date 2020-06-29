App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 29, 2020 01:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Kerala SSLC result 2020 Date | Kerala 10th exam results to be declared on June 30 @keralaresults.nic.in

Kerala SSLC result 2020 will be out at 11 am on June 30 on official websites keralaresults.nic.in and keralapareekshabhavan.in and on web app Saphalam

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Kerala SSLC Result 2020 will be announced on June 30 at 11 am on the board's official websites keralaresults.nic.in and keralapareekshabhavan.in.  The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan will also release the Kerala 10th result 2020 on a mobile app 'Saphalam', which is available on Google Play Store.

Apart from the two official websites, keralaresults.nic.in and keralapareekshabhavan.in students can also check their results on results.kite.kerala.gov.in, sslcexam.kerala.gov.in, results.kerala.nic.in, and prd.kerala.gov.in.


The General Education Director and Exam Commissioner of Kerala as saying: "The SSLC/THALC/SSLC (HI) /THSLC (SI)/AHSLC results will be declared on June 30. Higher Secondary/Vocational Higher Secondary results will be declared before July 10."


Students can check their results on the Saphalam app by feeding their respective roll numbers.

As per an NDTV report, more than 4.20 lakh students had registered for the Kerala board Class 10 examinations this year. The SSLC exams were to conclude in March, but some papers got postponed due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus pandemic in India and the subsequent lockdown.

The postponed state board exams were held from May 26 to 30, which were conducted while maintaining strict health and hygiene protocol to ensure the students are not exposed to the deadly virus inside the exam hall.

Here's a quick look at how students can check their Kerala SSLC Result 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official Kerala board website @keralaresults.nic.in


Step 2: Click on the Kerala SSLC Result 2020 link


Step 3: Enter the required details that will be mentioned on your hall ticket


Step 4: Click on the ‘Submit’ button, and your Kerala Class 10 board result will appear on the screen.


Also Read: KTU exam 2020 postponed, no new dates yet



First Published on Jun 29, 2020 12:22 pm

tags #board results 2020 #coronavirus #Kerala board exams #Kerala SSLC result 2020

