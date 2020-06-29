App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Jun 29, 2020 02:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Kerala SSLC Result 2020: How to check Kerala 10th exam results on June 30 via SMS, Saphalam mobile app

Students can check Kerala Class 10th board exam results on the official website keralaresults.nic.in or get results via SMS or check on Saphalam mobile app

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Kerala SSLC Result 2020 will be declared by the Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan at 11 am on June 30. The board's 4.2 lakh Class 10 students can check their Kerala 10th exam results 2020 through multiple modes such as on the official websites, through an SMS and through a mobile app called Saphalam.

How to check SSLC Result 2020 Kerala via SMS:
SMS - KERALA10<space>REGISTRATION NUMBER

> Send the message to 56263

How to check Kerala 10th result on the Saphalam app:
> Download the application from Google Playstore
> Key in your roll numbers and other details

> Get your results directly on the app

Close
How to check on the board's official websites

> Visit the board's official websites keralaresults.nic.in and keralapareekshabhavan.in

related news

> Click on the direct link for Kerala SSLC Result 2020

> Enter the roll number and other details from your hall ticket

> Hit ‘Submit’, and your Kerala Class 10 board result 2020 will appear on the screen.

> Do not forget to download and keep a print out for future reference.

> In case the website crashes due to load or is not accessible due to other reasons you can check results on manabadi.co.in, Schools9.com, sslcexam.kerala.gov.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in, results.kerala.nic.in, and prd.kerala.gov.in.



Kerala SSLC result 2020 | Kerala 10th exam results to be declared on June 30 @keralaresults.nic.in



The Kerala SSLC result 2019 was announced on May 6, and the overall pass percentage was 97.84 percent. Bhavana N. Sivadas -- the topper -- had secured 99.8 percent marks.




Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy
First Published on Jun 29, 2020 02:13 pm

tags #board results 2020 #coronavirus #Kerala board exams #Kerala SSLC result 2020

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus pandemic | Maharashtra extends lockdown till July 31

Coronavirus pandemic | Maharashtra extends lockdown till July 31

Mylan's imports containing raw material for Remdesivir stuck at Mumbai Air Cargo: Report

Mylan's imports containing raw material for Remdesivir stuck at Mumbai Air Cargo: Report

Indian rupee settles 7 paise higher at 75.58 against US dollar

Indian rupee settles 7 paise higher at 75.58 against US dollar

most popular

Confirmed COVID-19 cases cross 10-million mark globally

Confirmed COVID-19 cases cross 10-million mark globally

Why India can’t be ‘Atma Nirbhar’ when it comes to smartphones

Why India can’t be ‘Atma Nirbhar’ when it comes to smartphones

TN govt for CBI probe into death of father, son after alleged police torture

TN govt for CBI probe into death of father, son after alleged police torture

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.