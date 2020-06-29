Kerala SSLC Result 2020: How to check Kerala 10th exam results on June 30 via SMS, Saphalam mobile app

Kerala SSLC Result 2020 will be declared by the Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan at 11 am on June 30. The board's 4.2 lakh Class 10 students can check their Kerala 10th exam results 2020 through multiple modes such as on the official websites, through an SMS and through a mobile app called Saphalam.

SMS - KERALA10 REGISTRATION NUMBER

> Send the message to 56263

> Download the application from Google Playstore> Key in your roll numbers and other details

> Get your results directly on the app

> Visit the board's official websites keralaresults.nic.in and keralapareekshabhavan.in

> Click on the direct link for Kerala SSLC Result 2020

> Enter the roll number and other details from your hall ticket

> Hit ‘Submit’, and your Kerala Class 10 board result 2020 will appear on the screen.

> Do not forget to download and keep a print out for future reference.

> In case the website crashes due to load or is not accessible due to other reasons you can check results on manabadi.co.in, Schools9.com, sslcexam.kerala.gov.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in, results.kerala.nic.in, and prd.kerala.gov.in.



The Kerala SSLC result 2019 was announced on May 6, and the overall pass percentage was 97.84 percent. Bhavana N. Sivadas -- the topper -- had secured 99.8 percent marks.

