Kerala HC dismisses state govt's plea against airport lease to Adani

The Kerala High Court has dismissed the state government's plea against leasing the Thiruvanthapuram International Airport to the Adani Group, CNBC-TV18 reported.

The Kerala government had challenged the Centre's decision to let Adani Enterprises operate, manage and develop the airport for 50 years.

Adani has won the rights to run five other airports - Lucknow, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Mangaluru and Guwahati - through the public-private partnership (PPP) model.

Kerala State Industries Development Corporation (KSIDC) had offered the second highest bid for the Thiruvanthapuram airport.