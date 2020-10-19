172@29@17@136!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|kerala-hc-dismisses-state-govts-plea-against-airport-lease-to-adani-5981841.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=true
Last Updated : Oct 19, 2020 01:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Kerala HC dismisses state govt's plea against airport lease to Adani

The Kerala government had challenged the Centre's decision to let the Adani Enterprises operate, manage and develop the airport.

Pic for representation
Pic for representation

The Kerala High Court has dismissed the state government's plea against leasing the Thiruvanthapuram International Airport to the Adani Group, CNBC-TV18 reported.

The Kerala government had challenged the Centre's decision to let Adani Enterprises operate, manage and develop the airport for 50 years.

Adani has won the rights to run five other airports - Lucknow, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Mangaluru and Guwahati - through the public-private partnership (PPP) model.

Close

Kerala State Industries Development Corporation (KSIDC) had offered the second highest bid for the Thiruvanthapuram airport.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.)
First Published on Oct 19, 2020 01:26 pm

tags #Adani Group #Kerala

