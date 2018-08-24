App
Last Updated : Aug 24, 2018 09:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Kerala: Government schools teach how to spot fake news

This initiative, which is the first of its kind in India, uses imagination, images, videos, lectures and skits to explain the risks associated with fake news.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Moneycontrol News


In a bid to control spread of fake news via WhatsApp, state government officials in Kannur have introduced fake news classes in almost 150 of its government run schools.


As per a report by BBC News, the students are being taught to cross check and question what they receive on Whatsapp and not to believe the messages blindly. They are also asked to scan the pages of newspapers daily to identify the news genuine news.


This initiative, which is the first of its kind in India, uses imagination, images, videos, lectures and skits to explain the risks associated with fake news. Well educated people also believe these messages, particularly, when they are forwarded by friends and relatives.


Besides fake news about lotteries and miracles, there are news related to free airline tickets, fake international news, diseases and vaccinations.


The top official in the district, Mir Mohammed Ali, who is quite active on the social media, has consolidated the lessons regarding fake news to be taught to the children through English and Malayalam. He also imposed legal measures against the offenders.


The classes have become popular among children and they are on the lookout for fake news on various social media and websites, through their parent’s mobile phones.

 
First Published on Aug 24, 2018 09:25 pm

tags #India #Kerala #Trending News

