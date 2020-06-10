App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 10, 2020 10:32 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan’s daughter Veena to marry DFYI chief PA Muhammad Riyas

While Pinarayi Vijayan’s daughter Veena is a director of a Bengaluru-based IT company, PA Muhammad Riyas is the National President of the Democratic Youth Federation of India.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
File image of Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan
File image of Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s daughter Veena is set to marry Democratic Youth Federation of India (DFYI) National President PA Muhammad Riyas, Hindustan Times has reported.

The marriage will take place on June 15. The report cites family members of the chief minister as saying that it will be a simple function in Thiruvananthapuram, solemnised under the Special Marriages Act.

Veena is a director of a small Bengaluru-based IT company.

Close
Riyas, an advocate by profession, entered politics as member of the Students’ Federation of India (SFI). He had contested the 2009 Lok Sabha election as the candidate of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) from Kerala’s Kozhikode. However, he had lost to MK Raghavan of the Congress by a slim margin.

First Published on Jun 10, 2020 10:32 am

tags #India #Kerala #Pinarayi Vijayan

