Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan’s daughter Veena to marry DFYI chief PA Muhammad Riyas

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s daughter Veena is set to marry Democratic Youth Federation of India (DFYI) National President PA Muhammad Riyas, Hindustan Times has reported.

The marriage will take place on June 15. The report cites family members of the chief minister as saying that it will be a simple function in Thiruvananthapuram, solemnised under the Special Marriages Act.

Veena is a director of a small Bengaluru-based IT company.

Riyas, an advocate by profession, entered politics as member of the Students’ Federation of India (SFI). He had contested the 2009 Lok Sabha election as the candidate of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) from Kerala’s Kozhikode. However, he had lost to MK Raghavan of the Congress by a slim margin.