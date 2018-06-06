App
Jun 06, 2018 08:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Karnataka Swearing In highlights: 25 ministers sworn in, nine seats vacant

This blog will track live updates from the cabinet formation and swearing-in of the ministers in the Karnataka coalition government.

highlights

  • Jun 06, 07:01 PM (IST)
  • Jun 06, 05:42 PM (IST)
  • Jun 06, 05:23 PM (IST)

    The portfolios have been evenly distributed within leaders from different social backgrounds. Out of the 25 ministers sworn in today, 10 are Vokkaligas, four are Lingayayts and six ministers are SC/ST or belong to other backward classes.

  • Jun 06, 05:12 PM (IST)

    After the swearing in ceremony, CM HD Kumaraswamy called for his first ever cabinet meeting at 5 pm. After the meeting, the CM is expected to address the media. 

  • Jun 06, 04:07 PM (IST)
  • Jun 06, 03:52 PM (IST)

    25 ministers of the HD Kumaraswamy cabinet in Karnataka have been sworn in. 14 ministers belonged to the Congress party, 9 belonged to JD(S) and one each were sworn in from BSP and KPJP.

  • Jun 06, 03:50 PM (IST)

    A lone minister from Karnataka Pragnyavantha Janatha Party (KPJP), R Shankar got a place in Kumaraswamy's cabinet. Shankar is a legislator from Ranebennur.

  • Jun 06, 03:46 PM (IST)

    Only woman minister takes oath to become part of Karnataka government

    Congress' Jayamala took an oath as a cabinet minister in HD Kumaraswamy's government. She is the first and only woman in the coalition. 

  • Jun 06, 03:35 PM (IST)

    UT Khader, Venkataramanappa and Shivanand Patil of Congress take oaths as cabinet ministers in Karnataka.

  • Jun 06, 03:27 PM (IST)

    BSP member N Mahesh will be given a key portfolio

    The only Bahujan Samaj Party legislator in Karnataka, N Mahesh, will also be a part of the cabinet expansion and will be given a key portfolio, PTI reported. This is the first time that a BSP member has become a minister outside of Uttar Pradesh.

  • Jun 06, 03:18 PM (IST)

    Congress leaders sworn in by Governor

    In the swearing-in ceremony, Governor Vala also administered the oaths of Congress leaders RV Deshpande, KJ George, Priyank Khadge, Ramesh Jarkiholi, NH Shivashankara Reddy and Krishna Byre Gowda in the Karnataka cabinet.

  • Jun 06, 03:14 PM (IST)

    JD(S) ministers sworn in by the governor 

    In a simple ceremony in Bengaluru, Governor Vala swore in JD(S) ministers SR Srinivas, Mallappa Channaveerappa Managuli, Venkata Rao Nadagouda, D. C. Thammanna, G.T. Deve Gowda, Bandeppa Kashempur and HR Revanna. 

  • Jun 06, 03:09 PM (IST)

    The swearing-in ceremony of ministers of the Karnataka coalition is underway in Raj Bhavan in Bengaluru. Governor Vajubhai Vala is administering their oaths. 

  • Jun 06, 02:47 PM (IST)
  • Jun 06, 02:46 PM (IST)

    JD(S) will get finance and excise ministry, Congress will take home

    The arrangement between the coalition partners is such that Congress will be in charge of 22 ministries, including Home, Irrigation, Bangalore City Development, Industry and Sugar Industry, Health, Revenue, Urban Development, Rural Development, Agriculture, Law and Parliamentary Affairs and IT/BT, among others.

    The JD(S), PTI reported, will be allocated Finance, Excise, Information, Intelligence, Public Works Department, Power, Cooperation, Tourism, Education and Transport.

  • Jun 06, 02:39 PM (IST)

    JD(S) and Congress expected to split ministries in ratio of 2:1

    The Janata Dal (S) and the Congress have decided to distribute the 34 ministries in the ratio of 2:1. The Congress party will bag 22 ministries and the JD(S) 12, including the chief minister’s post.

    N Mahesh of the Bahujan Samaj Party and Shankar of the Karnataka Praja Janata Paksha are to made ministers in the expansion, reported Hindustan Times

  • Jun 06, 02:23 PM (IST)

    Good afternoon, readers! This blog will track live updates from the cabinet formation and swearing-in of the ministers in the Karnataka coalition government. 

