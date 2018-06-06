Karnataka Swearing In highlights: 25 ministers sworn in, nine seats vacant

JD(S) will get finance and excise ministry, Congress will take home

The arrangement between the coalition partners is such that Congress will be in charge of 22 ministries, including Home, Irrigation, Bangalore City Development, Industry and Sugar Industry, Health, Revenue, Urban Development, Rural Development, Agriculture, Law and Parliamentary Affairs and IT/BT, among others.

The JD(S), PTI reported, will be allocated Finance, Excise, Information, Intelligence, Public Works Department, Power, Cooperation, Tourism, Education and Transport.