MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:‘Identifying Multibaggers in Simple Steps’ by Ambareesh Baliga – Watch live on 21st July, 4:00 pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Karnataka CM Yediyurappa dismisses rumours about his resignation, says not at all true

On July 16, Yediyurappa had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and discussed pending state works, including Mekedatu project across river Cauvery. The meeting came at a time political circles are abuzz with speculations of Yediyurappa being replaced as the chief minister.

PTI
July 17, 2021 / 11:57 AM IST

"Not at all. Not at all. There is no truth in the rumour," Karanataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa told reporters at the Karnataka Bhavan here when asked if he has resigned. (File Image)

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on July 17 dismissed rumours about his resignation, saying it is not at all true. He also said that he will meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP chief JP Nadda before returning to Bengaluru.

"Not at all. Not at all," Yediyurappa told reporters at the Karnataka Bhavan here when asked if he has resigned. “There is no truth in the rumour,” asserted the chief minister, who will return to Bengaluru after meeting the BJP chief and the Union ministers.

On July 16, Yediyurappa had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and discussed pending state works, including Mekedatu project across river Cauvery. The meeting came at a time political circles are abuzz with speculations of Yediyurappa being replaced as the chief minister.

Repeated open remarks by some disgruntled leaders within the Karnataka BJP targeting him and his family with accusations of corruption and interference in administration have embarrassed the party and the government, despite warnings of disciplinary action by the leadership.

Another section of the party is demanding the replacement of Yediyurappa (79) citing his age and the need of projecting a new CM face ahead of assembly polls in 2023, sources had said.

Close

Related stories

On a possible cabinet rejig, Yediyurappa, before the meeting with the prime minister, had said, "I will tell you if there is any such discussion with (party) seniors over the restructuring or expansion of the Cabinet."

An official statement issued after the July 16 meeting had said the chief minister discussed various state issues with the prime minister.
PTI
Tags: #BJP #BS Yediyurappa #India #Politics
first published: Jul 17, 2021 11:57 am

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | Adding value beyond capital

The Private Market Show | Adding value beyond capital

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.