you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Dec 26, 2018 12:58 PM IST | Source: PTI

Jyoti Randhawa arrested on poaching charges in Uttar Pradesh

A fire arm was seized from Randhawa, whose full name is Jyotinder Singh Randhawa, field officer Ramesh Pandey said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Ace golfer Jyoti Randhawa was arrested on Wednesday on charges of poaching in the Dudhwa Tiger Reserve protected area in Uttar Pradesh, an official said.

A fire arm was seized from Randhawa, whose full name is Jyotinder Singh Randhawa, field officer Ramesh Pandey said.

A vehicle bearing a Haryana registration number and other equipment were also recovered from him. Another person, identified as Mahesh Virajdar, was arrested with Randhawa near Motipur range of Katarniaghat, Pandey said.

Interrogation and further legal action against Randhawa are being initiated by the Katarniaghat DFO, he said.

Randhawa was ranked in the top 100 of the Official World Golf Ranking several times between 2004 and 2009.
First Published on Dec 26, 2018 12:53 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Dudhwa Tiger Reserve #India #Jyoti Randhawa #Uttar Pradesh

