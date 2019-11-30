JKNPP leader claims withdrawal of his security cover

Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party (JKNPP) chairman and former minister Harsh Dev Singh claimed on Saturday that his security has been withdrawn by a "biased administration" in an apparent move to restrict his movement.

Singh alleged that it was the political affiliations rather than threat perception which formed the basis for security categorization of political persons in the Union Territory and urged for direct intervention of President Ram Nath Kovind in view of "gravity of the matter".

He said despite being a legislator for 18 years and presently heading a recognized political party, he has been divested of his security as a part of "political conspiracy".

"As the head of a recognized political party, I had to visit various parts and constituencies which did not find favour with a biased and hostile administration," he said, claiming that several "small-time workers" of the BJP had been provided security vehicles and a paraphernalia of security personnel on political considerations.

Accusing the government of playing "petty politics", Singh alleged that those highlighting the "omissions and commissions" of the ruling dispensation were being divested of their security as a measure of "political vendetta".