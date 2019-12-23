Jharkhand Election Results: As trends give edge to JMM-Cong-RJD over BJP, here's what political leaders have to say

A few hours after counting of votes for 81 Assembly constituencies in Jharkhand began, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said that JMM's Hemant Soren will be the next chief minister of the state.

Hemant Sorent is the working president of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), which contested the Assembly polls in alliance with the Congress and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

Yadav said that there will be a “clean sweep for Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) in this election”.

“We have fought the polls under the leadership of Soren and he is going to be the chief minister,” Yadav told news agency ANI.

Hemant Soren was trailing by 5,381 votes behind Jharkhand welfare minister and BJP candidate Louis Marandi in Dumka seat, at the time when this report was filed.

However, outgoing chief minister Raghubar Das, who is leading from Jamshedpur East by a wafer-thin margin, said the trends were not the final word and that the BJP will form the government.

“These trends are not the final word. There are more rounds of counting to be held. It will not be correct to comment on these trends,” Das told ANI.

He further said, “Had Saryu Rai caused damage, I would not have received the votes, which I did so far. Let me clearly state that we're not only winning but we'll also form the government under the leadership of BJP in the state.”

Das is scheduled to hold a press conference in Ranchi later in the day.

From Congress, Jharkhand party in-charge RPN Singh said that the BJP government in the state did not address major issues like unemployment and farm distress.

“Congress has always worked for the people of Jharkhand. Unemployment was a major issue and the BJP did not address it. They thought that they can buy our farmers but they were wrong. We have doubled our seats as compared to last time,” RPN Singh told CNN News18.

Meanwhile, Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) leader Babulal Marandi, who may be the kingmaker this election, said that the results were not as per the party’s expectations.

“We will have to accept people's mandate. We will play the role which people's mandate has given us,” Marandi told ANI. The leader, however, did not comment on the party’s next move. “Let the results come, then we will sit and discuss what to do,” he added.