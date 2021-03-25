JEE Main result 2021 | Delhi’s Kavya Chopra becomes first girl to get perfect score of 300

Representational image

Delhi Public School student Kavya Chopra has become the first girl to not only get 100 percentile in the JEE Main 2021 exams, but also get the perfect score of 300 out of 300.

According to a report by The Indian Express, Chopra had scored 99.98 percentile in the February session, so she reappeared for the JEE Main exams again as she was unable to attain the level she had set for herself.

She had focused on Physics and Chemistry while preparing for the February session of the JEE Main exams but couldn’t attain her desired score. So, she stressed on Chemistry this time and broke all records.

The JEE Main 2021 topper would reportedly take up Computer Science Engineering at Bombay IIT, if she clears the JEE Advanced.

Rajasthan’s Mridul Aggarwal was the only other JEE Main 2021 candidate who achieved this feat in the second session of the exams.

This time, two female students obtained a perfect 100 NTA score in the second session of JEE Main, the results of which were declared by the National Test Agency (NTA) on March 24. While one of the toppers is Delhi’s Kavya Chopra, the other is Maharashtra’s Bakshi Gargi Makarand.

In the first session of the engineering entrance exam, which was conducted in February, six students had secured 100 percentile.