English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Watch the insightful webinar on Managing Financial Goals amid Falling Interest Rates on March 30 @ 11am. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

JEE Main result 2021 | Delhi’s Kavya Chopra becomes first girl to get perfect score of 300

Rajasthan’s Mridul Aggarwal was the only other JEE Main2021 candidate who achieved this feat in the second session of the JEE Mains 2021 exams.

Moneycontrol News
March 25, 2021 / 04:59 PM IST
Representational image

Representational image


Delhi Public School student Kavya Chopra has become the first girl to not only get 100 percentile in the JEE Main 2021 exams, but also get the perfect score of 300 out of 300.

According to a report by The Indian Express, Chopra had scored 99.98 percentile in the February session, so she reappeared for the JEE Main exams again as she was unable to attain the level she had set for herself.

She had focused on Physics and Chemistry while preparing for the February session of the JEE Main exams but couldn’t attain her desired score. So, she stressed on Chemistry this time and broke all records.

JEE Main Result 2021| Results for March session declared; 13 students score perfect 100

The JEE Main 2021 topper would reportedly take up Computer Science Engineering at Bombay IIT, if she clears the JEE Advanced.

Rajasthan’s Mridul Aggarwal was the only other JEE Main 2021 candidate who achieved this feat in the second session of the exams.

This time, two female students obtained a perfect 100 NTA score in the second session of JEE Main, the results of which were declared by the National Test Agency (NTA) on March 24. While one of the toppers is Delhi’s Kavya Chopra, the other is Maharashtra’s Bakshi Gargi Makarand.

Close

Related stories

In the first session of the engineering entrance exam, which was conducted in February, six students had secured 100 percentile.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #education #JEE Main 2021 #JEE Main Result 2021
first published: Mar 25, 2021 04:59 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Cheaper home loans: Is this the right time to buy a house?

Simply Save | Cheaper home loans: Is this the right time to buy a house?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.