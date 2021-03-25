English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Watch the insightful webinar on Managing Financial Goals amid Falling Interest Rates on March 30 @ 11am. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

JEE Main Result 2021| Results for March session declared; 13 students score perfect 100

Two female students have obtained a perfect 100 NTA score in the second session of JEE Main. One is Kavya Chopra from Delhi, and the other is Bakshi Gargi Makarand from Maharashtra.

Moneycontrol News
March 25, 2021 / 03:06 PM IST

The National Test Agency declared the JEE Main result for the March session on March 24. According to the NTA, a total number of 619,638 students registered for the March session of which 13 students scored a perfect 100 score. In the February exam, six students got 100 percentile.

These 13 perfect 100 scorers are Bannuru Rohit Kumar Reddy, Madur Adarsh Reddy and Josyula Venkata Aditya from Telangana; Bratin Mondal from West Bengal; Siddharth Kalra and Kavya Chopra from Delhi; Kumar Satyadarshi from Bihar; Mridul Agarwal and Zenith Malhotra from Rajasthan; Ashwin Abraham from Tamil Nadu; Atharva Abjhijit Tambat and Bakshi Gargi Makarand from Maharashtra.

Two female students have obtained a perfect 100 NTA score in the second session of JEE Main. One is Kavya Chopra from Delhi, and the other is Bakshi Gargi Makarand from Maharashtra.

As per NTA data, the exam was held in six slots from March 16 to 18.

The exam was conducted in 334 cities (including 12 cities outside India in Baharain, Colombo, Doha, Dubai, Kathmandu, Kualalumpur, Lagos, Muscat, Riyadh, Sharjah, Singapore, and Kuwait) in 792 centres.

Close

Related stories

Kargil, Kualalumpur, and Lagos were added for the first time on the request of students.

Students who appeared for the March examination can check the result through the official site of NTA JEE on jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Here’s how students can check the result of JEE (Main) March 2021:

Visit jeemain.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “JEE (Main) 2021 results”

A new page will appear on the display screen. Enter JEE (Main) log in credentials like application number and date of birth

JEE (Main) March 2021 result will be displayed on the screen

Download the result and take its printout for future reference.

From this year, the exam will be conducted four times a year in order to provide multiple chances to improve their performance at the JEE exam.

The JEE Mains was conducted for the second time in 13 languages -- English, Hindi, Gujarati along with Assamese, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

"After February, March, April, and May session of JEE(Main)-2021 Exam, the ranks of the students will be released taking into consideration the best of the four NTA scores in accordance with the policy," the official said.

As NDTV Education has reported, the JEE Main April 2021 exam dates are April 27, 28, 29 and 30. Students who missed JEE Main their chance before can fill the JEE Main April application form during this period.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Current Affairs #education #India #JEE Main 2021 #JEE Main Result 2021
first published: Mar 25, 2021 03:06 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Cheaper home loans: Is this the right time to buy a house?

Simply Save | Cheaper home loans: Is this the right time to buy a house?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.