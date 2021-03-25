JEE Main Result 2021| Results for March session declared; 13 students score perfect 100

The National Test Agency declared the JEE Main result for the March session on March 24. According to the NTA, a total number of 619,638 students registered for the March session of which 13 students scored a perfect 100 score. In the February exam, six students got 100 percentile.

These 13 perfect 100 scorers are Bannuru Rohit Kumar Reddy, Madur Adarsh Reddy and Josyula Venkata Aditya from Telangana; Bratin Mondal from West Bengal; Siddharth Kalra and Kavya Chopra from Delhi; Kumar Satyadarshi from Bihar; Mridul Agarwal and Zenith Malhotra from Rajasthan; Ashwin Abraham from Tamil Nadu; Atharva Abjhijit Tambat and Bakshi Gargi Makarand from Maharashtra.

Two female students have obtained a perfect 100 NTA score in the second session of JEE Main. One is Kavya Chopra from Delhi, and the other is Bakshi Gargi Makarand from Maharashtra.

As per NTA data, the exam was held in six slots from March 16 to 18.

The exam was conducted in 334 cities (including 12 cities outside India in Baharain, Colombo, Doha, Dubai, Kathmandu, Kualalumpur, Lagos, Muscat, Riyadh, Sharjah, Singapore, and Kuwait) in 792 centres.

Kargil, Kualalumpur, and Lagos were added for the first time on the request of students.

Students who appeared for the March examination can check the result through the official site of NTA JEE on jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Here’s how students can check the result of JEE (Main) March 2021:

Visit jeemain.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “JEE (Main) 2021 results”

A new page will appear on the display screen. Enter JEE (Main) log in credentials like application number and date of birth

JEE (Main) March 2021 result will be displayed on the screen

Download the result and take its printout for future reference.

From this year, the exam will be conducted four times a year in order to provide multiple chances to improve their performance at the JEE exam.

The JEE Mains was conducted for the second time in 13 languages -- English, Hindi, Gujarati along with Assamese, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

"After February, March, April, and May session of JEE(Main)-2021 Exam, the ranks of the students will be released taking into consideration the best of the four NTA scores in accordance with the policy," the official said.