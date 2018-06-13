App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 13, 2018 09:31 AM IST | Source: PTI

Jayanagar Assembly election: Counting of votes begin

Police have made elaborate security arrangement in and around the counting centre.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Counting of votes have begun for Jayanagar Assembly constituency here, where election was held on June 11. The Assembly elections were held across Karnataka on May 12, but poll in Jayanagar was countermanded following the death of BJP candidate B N Vijayakumar, who was holding the seat.

An estimated 55 per cent polling was recorded in the constituency on June 11.

BJP's B N Prahlad, brother of Vijayakumar, and senior Congress leader and former minister Ramalinga Reddy's daughter Sowmya Reddy were locked in a direct contest for the seat. In all, nineteen candidates were in the fray.

Ahead of polls, Janata Dal (S) had on June 5 pulled out its candidate from the contest and extended the party's support to its ruling coalition partner, the Congress.

Police have made elaborate security arrangement in and around the counting centre.

Catch the latest news, views and analysis on Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018
First Published on Jun 13, 2018 09:25 am

tags #Current Affairs #India #Karnataka Polls 2018 #Politics

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.