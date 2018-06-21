International Yoga Day highlights: Yoga not part of any religion, says Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Yoga shouldn't be used as a political tool: top Muslim bodies

"The most important thing is that Yoga should not be used as a political tool. But, sadly this practice is going on," All India Muslim Personal Law Board spokesman Sajjad Nomani told PTI.

"It is unfair to force upon someone any particular exercise. There should be no dispute vis-a-vis Yoga. People of every religion and section of the society should be encouraged to celebrate International Yoga Day."

"Yoga should not be seen as something linked to a particular community. It is related to the body only. People who have the habit of seeing Yoga through the prism of religion, actually want to see humanity in a sick state of affairs," All India Shia Personal Law Board (AISPLB) spokesperson Yasoob Abbas said.

On Muslims generally having objections to chanting of mantras during different Yoga asanas, Abbas said, "There is no doubt that Muslims worship Allah alone. But, Islam is not that weak that it will break at the slightest instance and moreover, Yoga is not a God."



– PTI