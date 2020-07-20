International flights on July 20: Daily updates on arrivals, departures under Vande Bharat Mission

The Centre started the ‘Vande Bharat Mission’ on May 6 to help those stranded due to the novel coronavirus pandemic reach their destinations via international repatriation flights.

According to the Civil Aviation Ministry, 2,405 repatriation flights were operated under the Vande Bharat Mission till July 18, carrying over 3.22 lakh passengers. Of these, 1,201 were inbound flights carrying 2,26,887 passengers and 1,204 were outbound flights with 96,063 fliers.

Here is the repatriation international flight schedule for July 20:

Air India repatriation schedule for July 20: Ex-India to foreign stations (in local time)

> AI 0161: Delhi (2.45) to London> AI 1937: Delhi (6.00) to Bishkek> AI 0131: Mumbai (6.30) to London> AI 1901: Mumbai (7.05) to Dammam> AI 0342: Mumbai (8.55) to Singapore> AI 0931: Mumbai (9.05) to Jeddah> AI 0939: Delhi (10.00) to Bahrain

> AI 1981: Delhi (12.40) to Sharjah

Air India repatriation schedule for July 20: Ex-foreign stations to India (in local time)

> AI 1938: Bishkek to Delhi (13.55)> AI 1902: Dammam to Kochi (16.10)> AI 309: Melbourne to Delhi (17.40)> AI 0940: Bahrain to Delhi (19.20)> AI 1910: Jeddah to Mumbai (20.15)> AI 0343: Singapore to Mumbai (20.35)> AI 1982: Sharjah to Delhi (20.40)> AI 0162: London to Delhi (22.50)

> AI 0130: London to Mumbai (2.20)

Air India Express repatriation schedule for July 20: Ex-foreign stations to India (in local time)

> IX 1248: Dubai (19:45) to Mumbai (00:15(+1))> IX 1716: Abu Dhabi (13:30) to Kannur (19:00)> IX 1142: Sharjah (20:00) to Delhi (00:45(+1))> IX 1354: Sharjah (10:30) to Coimbatore (16:00)> IX 1450: Abu Dhabi (11:05) to Madurai (16:45)> IX 1344: Dubai (12:50) to Kozhikode (18:20)> IX 1192: Dubai (17:10) to Amritsar (22:00)> IX 1616: Abu Dhabi (16:55) to Tiruchirappalli (22:30)> IX 1218: Muscat (12:05) to Hyderabad (17:05)

> IX 1483: Singapore (17:10) to Bengaluru (19:25)

Air India Express repatriation schedule for July 20: Ex-India to foreign stations (in local time)

> IX 1247: Mumbai (17:15) to Dubai (18:45)> IX 1363: Kozhikode (10:20) to Abu Dhabi (12:30)> IX 1173: Delhi (16:55) to Sharjah (19:00)> IX 1351: Mangaluru (7:30) to Sharjah (9:30)> IX 1419: Kochi (7:35) to Abu Dhabi (10:05)> IX 1743: Kannur (9:25) to Dubai (11:50)> IX 1141: Delhi (14:05) to Dubai (16:10)> IX 1615: Tiruchirappalli (13:15) to Abu Dhabi (15:55)> IX 1217: Mumbai (10:00) to Muscat (11:05)

> IX 1484: Kochi (9:00) to Singapore (16:10)