Webinar :Join us on Jan 21, 22 and 23, 2021 at the ANYBODY CAN TRADE 360° LIVE virtual event. Register Now!
International flights on January 16: Here are flights operated by Air India under Vande Bharat Mission

International flights: Check flights leaving for and from India to bring back stranded Indians.

Moneycontrol News
January 16, 2021 / 07:56 AM IST
An Air India B777-200LR (Representative image)

The Centre started the ‘Vande Bharat Mission’ on May 6 to help those stranded overseas due to the novel coronavirus pandemic reach their destinations via international repatriation flights.

According to the Civil Aviation Ministry, 14,014 repatriation flights were operated by the Air India Group under the Vande Bharat Mission till January 14, carrying over 18.79 lakh passengers. Of these, 7,001 were inbound flights carrying 11.33 lakh passengers and 7,013 were outbound flights with 7.45 lakh fliers.

The mission is currently in Phase 8 which will continue until March 28, 2021.

Here is the repatriation international flights schedule for January 16:

Air India repatriation schedule for January 16: Ex-India to foreign stations (in local time)

> AI 1336 Bengaluru 01:30 Singapore 08:20

> AI 1901 Hyderabad 08:15 Kuwait 10:35

Air India repatriation schedule for January 16: Ex-foreign stations to India (in local time)

> AI 0315 Hong Kong 18:00 Delhi 20:50

> AI 1337 Singapore 09:35 Bengaluru 11:15

> AI 1122 Rome 20:00 Delhi 8:00

> AI 1902 Kuwait 11:25 Vijayawada 18:35

Click here for Moneycontrol’s full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak
TAGS: #'Vande Bharat' mission #Air India #India #International flights #Travel #World News
first published: Jan 16, 2021 07:56 am

