English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023
    Register Now : Nifty Banker 3.0 | India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference.
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    Indus Waters Treaty | History of conflicts surrounding water-sharing agreement between India, Pakistan

    Fissures in the agreement became apparent in 2015 when Pakistan demanded a neutral expert come and examine the objections it raised to India’s hydropower projects -- Kishenganga Dam and the Ratle Hydro Electric Plant.

    Jagyaseni Biswas
    January 27, 2023 / 06:08 PM IST
    (Representative image: AP)

    (Representative image: AP)

    India has issued notice to Pakistan in which New Delhi intends to modify the treaty which was signed in 1960. The treaty is considered one of the most successful water-sharing agreements in the world.

    People in the know of the development were quoted by news agency ANI as saying: “Pakistan’s actions have adversely impinged on the provisions of IWT and their implementation and forced India to issue an appropriate notice for modification of IWT.”

    “Despite repeated efforts by India to find a mutually agreeable way forward, Pakistan refused to discuss the issue during the five meetings of the Permanent Indus Commission from 2017 to 2022.”

    To understand the crux of the issue at present, one must look into the history of the treaty first.