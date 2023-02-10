India’s first indigenous surveillance drone to be launched next week

The Rustom-2 drone, also known as Tapas-BH, has a 20.6-metre wing span, a top speed of 225 kmph, and “a command range” of 1,000 km via satellite-based communication. (Source: DRDO)

India’s first indigenous advanced unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) for strategic reconnaissance and surveillance will be launched next week. By June-July, a second indigenous weaponised drone is also expected to conduct its first flight test, according to a report by The Times of India.

The DRDO-developed Tapas-BH (tactical aerial platform for advanced surveillance-beyond horizon) drone will stream live the aerial and static exhibition of several aircraft during the Aero-India show in Bengaluru. So far, over 180 flights have been recorded on Tapas-BH.

“Tapas-BH will showcase its capabilities, which includes operating at altitudes up to 28,000-feet, with an endurance of over 18 hours. The medium-altitude long-endurance (MALE) is DRDO’s solution for ISTAR (intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition and reconnaissance) requirements of the Army, IAF and Navy,” a defence ministry official said on February 9.

According to sources cited by the report, the smart anti-airfield weapon (SAAW) and anti-tank guided missile-capable Archer-NG (next generation) armed drone would undergo its first flight test between June and July.

The Rustom-2 drone, also known as Tapas-BH, has a 20.6-metre wing span, a top speed of 225 kmph, and “a command range” of 1,000 km via satellite-based communication.

Recent conflicts, such as those between Armenia and Azerbaijan and the present Russia-Ukraine conflict, have highlighted the operational utility of drones and AI-enabled drone swarms.

However, India has fallen far behind other nations in the development of cutting-edge UAVs and had to resort to acquiring huge quantities of Heron and Searcher-II drones from Israel over the years. Additionally, the country is also leasing two unarmed MQ-9B Sea Guardian drones for the Navy from the US-based defense equipment manufacturer General Atomics.

Incidentally, Pakistan has received armed Wing Loong-II and Cai Hong-4 drones from China.

India, too, has a long-standing agreement with the US to buy armed MQ-9B Predator drones. However, the hefty cost of the proposed deal — $3 billion (Rs 24,000 crore) for 30 drones — has caused a change of heart about bringing the amount down to 18.