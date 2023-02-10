English
    India’s first indigenous surveillance drone to be launched next week

    The DRDO-developed Tapas-BH (tactical aerial platform for advanced surveillance-beyond horizon) drone will stream live the aerial and static exhibition of several aircraft during the Aero-India show in Bengaluru.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 10, 2023 / 11:48 AM IST
    The Rustom-2 drone, also known as Tapas-BH, has a 20.6-metre wing span, a top speed of 225 kmph, and “a command range” of 1,000 km via satellite-based communication. (Source: DRDO)

    India’s first indigenous advanced unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) for strategic reconnaissance and surveillance will be launched next week. By June-July, a second indigenous weaponised drone is also expected to conduct its first flight test, according to a report by The Times of India.

    The DRDO-developed Tapas-BH (tactical aerial platform for advanced surveillance-beyond horizon) drone will stream live the aerial and static exhibition of several aircraft during the Aero-India show in Bengaluru. So far, over 180 flights have been recorded on Tapas-BH.

    “Tapas-BH will showcase its capabilities, which includes operating at altitudes up to 28,000-feet, with an endurance of over 18 hours. The medium-altitude long-endurance (MALE) is DRDO’s solution for ISTAR (intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition and reconnaissance) requirements of the Army, IAF and Navy,” a defence ministry official said on February 9.

