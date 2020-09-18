Indian whisky Mithuna ranks third in Jim Murray's Whisky Bible 2021

Mithuna, from the Paul John distillery in Goa, has made it to the top three in Jim Murray's Whisky Bible 2021, topped by Beam Suntory’s Canadian Alberta Premium Cask Strength Rye.

This is the first time a South Asian whisky has occupied the top slots in over a decade.

Murray described the Indian whisky as “the feeling after you have just made love”.

Murray reportedly delished the whisky’s “sensational chocolate and spices complexity”, which earned the liquor 97 marks out of 100.

Mithuna, which is the second expression in Paul John’s Zodiac series, will be released in November 2020. It was named after the Indian name for the zodiac sign Gemini.

The brand describes Mithuna whisky as “a nose of liquorice with gentle beeswax, ulmo honey on crisp toast and vanilla. The palate brings chewy flavours of coffee mocha, orange peel and delicate spice, along with a hint of dark cocoa”.

Praising Mithuna high and low, Murray said “this is a whisky to devour while it devours you”.

Elated at being named as one of the world’s finest, Paul P John, chairman and managing director of John Distilleries, said the honour conferred upon an Indian whisky has proven that the country produces liquour better than international whiskies.

The whisky writer has declared Canadian Alberta Premium Cask Strength Rye as the World Whisky of the Year for 2021. The whisky famously draws its waters from the Rocky Mountains.

The Spirit Business quoted Jim Murray describing it as “something to truly worship”.

He added: “A succulence to the oils, balanced perfectly by ulmo and manuka honeys ensure for the most chewable Canadian mouthful possibly ever and yet this is constantly salivating, from the very first nanosecond. Truly world-class whisky from possibly the world’s most underrated distillery. How can something be so immense yet equally delicate?”

Notably, the Alberta Premium Cask Strength Rye had previously been named Canadian Whisky of the Year by Murray in 2006, 2007, 2008, and in 2009.

The second place was taken by American whiskey Stagg Jr Barrel Proof (64.2 percent abv), while Paul John Mithuna was his third choice.

The renowned and influential whisky writer tasted 1,252 new drams for the 2021 edition of the Whisky Bible.

Whisky Guru Jim Murray releases his Whisky Bible every year, which lists the bottlings that have secured top marks across categories such as Japanese, blended Scotch, and European.

Last year, all the three top spots were taken by American whiskies, all of which hailed from one producer – Sazerac. Their 1792 Full Proof Kentucky Straight Bourbon had been named the “world’s best whisky” 2020 by Murray.