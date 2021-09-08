India to host G-20 summit in 2023; MEA appoints Piyush Goyal as sherpa

Union Minister Piyush Goyal (Illustration: Moneycontrol)

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on September 7 announced the appointment of Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal as India's Sherpa for the G20, an influential grouping that brings together the world's major economies.

Goyal replaces Suresh Prabhu as India's G20 Sherpa.

Making the announcement, the MEA said that India will hold the G20 presidency from December 1, 2022, and will convene the G20 leaders' summit in 2023 for the first time.

The next G20 Summit is scheduled to take place from October 30 to 31 under the Italian presidency.

"Piyush Goyal, Union Minister for Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, and Textiles has been appointed as India's Sherpa for the G20," the Ministry of External Affairs said.

Prime Minister Modi has been leading India's representation at G20 summits since 2014.

India has been a member of the G20 since its inception in 1999.

"India will be part of the G20 Troika (preceding, current, and incoming G20 Presidencies) from December 1, 2021, till November 30, 2024," it said in a statement.

G20 brings together 19 of the world's leading economies and the European Union, with its members accounting for more than 80 percent of global GDP, 75 percent of global trade and 60 percent of the global population, according to MEA.

The G20 member nations are Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, Germany, France, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Turkey, the United Kingdom and the United States.