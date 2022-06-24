India to have 50 states after 2024 polls, says Karnataka minister: Report

Representative image

India will have 50 states after Lok Sabha elections in 2024, said Umesh Katti, Karnataka minister who holds the food, civil supplies, and consumer affairs of the state. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has decided to form 50 States in the country after the 2024 elections. I came to know that he is mulling over it," the minister was quoted as saying as per a Mint report.

The minister also said Karnataka will be split in two and north Karnataka will be among the new states. "Two States should be carved out of Karnataka, four in Uttar Pradesh, three in Maharashtra, and so on," he added. The idea of splitting the State is good because the burden on the population has increased over the years, according to Katti.

“Such thought is good because the population is increasing, and that region (north Karnataka) should also see development. North Karnataka should become a State and develop. We will remain as Kannadigas but there is no harm if the State (Karnataka) is divided," Katti was quoted as saying as per PTI.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said there was no proposal at the government level for separate Statehood to north Karnataka. "This is not the first time Umesh Katti has spoken about it. He has been saying it for many years. He should reply to this question," the Chief Minister said.