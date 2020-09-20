172@29@17@248!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|india-china-standoff-six-new-major-heights-occupied-by-indian-army-along-lac-says-report-5862821.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to PRO at just Rs.33 per month. Use code SUPERPRO
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 20, 2020 07:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

India-China standoff | Indian Army occupies six new major heights along LAC: Report

This has allowed our troops to have an edge over the Chinese troops in those areas, sources said.

Moneycontrol News

Six new major hill features have been occupied by the Indian Army along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) over the past three weeks, news agency ANI reported.

"The Indian Army has occupied six new heights between August 29 and the second week of September. The new hill features being occupied by our troops include the Magar hill, Gurung Hill, Recehen La, Rezang La, Mokhpari and the dominating height over Chinese positions near Finger 4," sources in the government told the news agency. 

This, according to the report, has allowed our troops to have an edge over the Chinese troops in those areas. These hill features, the sources said, were lying dormant.

Close

Also read: LAC Stand-off | Let’s not talk to China for the sake of talking

related news

Sources told the news agency that the Black Top and the Helmet Top features are on the Chinese side of the LAC while the new heights occupied by the Indian Army are on our side of the border. The Chinese side's attempts to occupy the heights had led to firing of bullets in the air on at least three occasions, the report added.

The People's Liberation Army (PLA) has also activated its Moldo garrison, with additional troops in the past few weeks, and has deployed around 3,000 additional troops of its combined arms brigade, it stated.
First Published on Sep 20, 2020 07:33 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #India-China border row

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.