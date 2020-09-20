India-China standoff | Indian Army occupies six new major heights along LAC: Report

Six new major hill features have been occupied by the Indian Army along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) over the past three weeks, news agency ANI reported.

"The Indian Army has occupied six new heights between August 29 and the second week of September. The new hill features being occupied by our troops include the Magar hill, Gurung Hill, Recehen La, Rezang La, Mokhpari and the dominating height over Chinese positions near Finger 4," sources in the government told the news agency.

This, according to the report, has allowed our troops to have an edge over the Chinese troops in those areas. These hill features, the sources said, were lying dormant.

Also read: LAC Stand-off | Let’s not talk to China for the sake of talking

Sources told the news agency that the Black Top and the Helmet Top features are on the Chinese side of the LAC while the new heights occupied by the Indian Army are on our side of the border. The Chinese side's attempts to occupy the heights had led to firing of bullets in the air on at least three occasions, the report added.

The People's Liberation Army (PLA) has also activated its Moldo garrison, with additional troops in the past few weeks, and has deployed around 3,000 additional troops of its combined arms brigade, it stated.