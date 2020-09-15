LAC Stand-off | Let’s not talk to China for the sake of talking  

As important as diplomatic engagements are, there are at least four reasons why these are a mistake in the present India-China context.

One, diplomacy has to be leveraged and purposed carefully in such manner that it is not converted to mere talkfests and demeaned in value. There have been a series of high-level civilian exchanges between India and China since the Galwan incident of June. The latest confabulation between the Indian and Chinese foreign ministers in Moscow on September 10, ‘lasted two and half hours’ but at the end of it, the Indian statement suggested that no progress was made. It pointed out that the ‘Chinese side has not provided a credible explanation’ for the deployment of PLA troops along the LAC and that their ‘provocative behaviour… at numerous incidents of friction along the LAC also showed disregard for bilateral agreements and protocols.’

In short, in this instance, diplomatic talks are unlikely to achieve what military commanders on the ground cannot.

Listen | China wants to appear as the winner in the standoff with India, combined attack with Pakistan is not a possibility

Two, diplomatic parlays in the current scenario have the potential to take on added objectives — perhaps, as a way of showing progress — and can end up diluting the central goal. The joint statement released at the end of the aforementioned meeting acknowledged among other things, the need to ‘expedite work to conclude new Confidence Building Measures to maintain and enhance peace and tranquillity in the border areas’.

While these will be necessary eventually, the question is of their timing. The longer the present impasse on the LAC continues, the greater will be the temptation to set aside its resolution — the restoration of status quo ante, in other words — and to start talking about ‘new’, apparently larger objectives, for such, after all is what diplomats do for a living. Setting aside the goal of status quo ante might yet become necessary but the Indian Army must first be allowed the opportunity to shape the new status quo.

What is more, the Chinese will also in all likelihood want to walk back from the 2005 agreement on ‘Political Parameters and Guiding Principles for the Settlement of the India-China Boundary Question’. This landmark treaty guarantees among other things that settled populations in the border areas — such as Tawang, for instance — would not be disturbed. Itself the culmination of over two decades of negotiations, it was, fortuitously for India, concluded well before the Chinese realised post-2008 that perhaps the United States was not as strong as they imagined, and that they could achieve rather more with their political influence and economic capabilities than they had imagined.

Three, talks at this stage between the foreign ministers, or even the Special Representatives and defence ministers also serve to provide an opportunity to the Chinese to distract and raise altogether different issues — such as India’s restrictions on Chinese FDI or its ban on Chinese apps. This approach is evident when the Chinese talk about “put[ting] the boundary question at an appropriate place in our bilateral relations” or when they say “