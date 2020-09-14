Rajneeti podcast | China wants to appear as the winner in the standoff with India, combined attack with Pakistan is not a possibility

On September 10, India and China agreed on five points to resolve the border face-off on the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh. But experts say that this may not be a complete resolution as the soldiers still stand near the borders on either side.

In this episode of Rajneeti, host Keerthana Tiwari talks to Jabin Jacob, Associate Professor at the Department of International Relations and Governance Studies, Shiv Nadar University. He talks about the future of India China relations, what role Pakistan might play and China's fate post the COVID-19 pandemic.