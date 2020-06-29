App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 29, 2020 09:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

India China standoff | Fire in Chinese tent led to Galwan Valley clash: Union Minister VK Singh

The Union Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways also claimed that at least 40 Chinese soldiers died in the clashes that took place in eastern Ladakh

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Retired Army General and Union minister VK Singh said on June 29 that a mysterious fire that broke out in the Chinese camp situated along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) led to the violent clash between Indian and Chinese forces in Galwan Valley on June 15.

Explaining the sequence of events, he said that when Indian troops had gone to inspect their side of the LAC on the fateful night, they found Chinese soldiers had started camping at the spot.



India-China border tensions | India keeps option open for ‘military response’ while talks continue: Report

Close



According to ABP News, the Indian Commanding Officer had reportedly asked them to remove the tent. However, while removing the tent, “a sudden fire broke out, following which both parties were engaged in a violent clash.”


The Union Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways also claimed that at least 40 Chinese soldiers died in the clashes that took place in eastern Ladakh.

related news



China to train its forces in martial art after Ladakh border clash with Indian Army: Report



The retired Army Chief said both countries decided at the Corp Commander-level talks that soldiers from either side will not be stationed near the LAC henceforth.



First Published on Jun 29, 2020 09:13 pm

tags #india china border dispute #India China standoff #VK Singh

