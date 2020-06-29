India China standoff | Fire in Chinese tent led to Galwan Valley clash: Union Minister VK Singh

Retired Army General and Union minister VK Singh said on June 29 that a mysterious fire that broke out in the Chinese camp situated along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) led to the violent clash between Indian and Chinese forces in Galwan Valley on June 15.

Explaining the sequence of events, he said that when Indian troops had gone to inspect their side of the LAC on the fateful night, they found Chinese soldiers had started camping at the spot.



According to ABP News , the Indian Commanding Officer had reportedly asked them to remove the tent. However, while removing the tent, “a sudden fire broke out, following which both parties were engaged in a violent clash.”







The retired Army Chief said both countries decided at the Corp Commander-level talks that soldiers from either side will not be stationed near the LAC henceforth.



The Union Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways also claimed that at least 40 Chinese soldiers died in the clashes that took place in eastern Ladakh.