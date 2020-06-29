App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jun 29, 2020 04:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

China to train its forces in martial art after Ladakh border clash with Indian Army: Report

State broadcaster CCTV said 20 fighters from the Enbo Fight Club would be based in the Tibetan capital, Lhasa

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Days after a fierce clash between Indian Army personnel and Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh, China has said it is moving 20 martial art trainers to the Tibetan plateau to train its forces, BBC has reported.

According to the report, the neighbouring country has given no official reason for the decision.

The report further stated that as per the Hong Kong media, the news of the army's new martial arts trainers has come from official Chinese news outlets on June 20.

Close

State broadcaster CCTV said 20 fighters from the Enbo Fight Club would be based in the Tibetan capital, Lhasa, said the report, adding that no confirmation has come from the Chinese media that they would be training troops on the border with India.

India lost 20 of its army personnel, including a colonel, in the violent face-off on the night of June 15-16 in Ladakh's Galwan Valley, the biggest confrontation between the militaries of India and China after their 1967 clashes in Nathu La when India lost around 80 soldiers while the death toll on the Chinese side was over 300.

China has not released any information about its casualties.

First Published on Jun 29, 2020 04:11 pm

tags #China #Current Affairs #India #India China border news #World News

