Last Updated : Jun 19, 2020 03:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

India-China border tension | Chinese deny detaining Indian soldiers: Report

The Indian Army said on June 18 all soldiers were accounted for and no one was missing in action.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

China has denied detaining any Indian soldier after reports in a section of Indian media claimed that the neighbouring country released 10 army men three days after a deadly clash in Ladakh's Galwan Valley on June 15.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said at a daily press briefing on June 19 that the country had not seized any Indian personnel, news agency ANI quoted China's state-run China Global Television Network (CGTN) as saying.

He said the same in response to a question on the India-China border situation.

Track this blog for LIVE updates on the India-China border tension

Media reports claimed that 10 Indian army personnel were released by China days after Indian and Chinese troops clashed along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Galwan Valley on the night of June 15. Twenty Indian soldiers were killed and several injured in the bloodiest faceoff between the two sides in 45 years.

The Indian Army on June 18 said all soldiers had been accounted for and no one was missing in action.

First Published on Jun 19, 2020 03:14 pm

tags #China #Galwan valley #India #Indian Army #world

