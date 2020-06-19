Live now
India-China Border News Live Updates | Prime Minister Modi to hold all-party meet today
India-China Border News LIVE Updates: The External Affairs Ministry has said that China departed from the consensus to disengage at Galwan Valley and 'unilaterally' changed the status quo.
India-China Border News LIVE updates: Twenty Indian Army personnel were killed in a face-off in Ladakh's Galwan Valley on the night of June 15-16, the Army. Four more Indian soldiers who were in critical condition, are now stable. China has not denied claims that there were casualties on its side too. In a brief statement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India wants peace, but is capable of giving a befitting reply if instigated. He has called an all-party meet on June 19 to discuss the situation.The Army has rushed in additional troops to all sensitive areas along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Arunachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Ladakh. Indian Air Force (IAF) fighters have been moved to forward bases as a precautionary measure, reports suggest. Catch the LIVE updates here:
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo condoles death of Indian soldiers
Russia's Ambassador to India condoles death of soldiers
US watching India-China situation closely
India-China Border News LIVE | Plan to start construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya suspended
Amid the Indo-China border standoff, the Ram Mandir trust has put on hold its plan to begin the construction of the temple in Ayodhya. The decision comes days after a violent face-off between Indian and Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley in Ladakh left 20 Indian Army personnel dead.
Expressing concern over the killing of Indian soldiers, the trust which has been charged with the construction of the temple after the historic Supreme Court verdict last year, said a new date will be decided soon. "The decision to begin construction (of temple) will be taken according to the situation in the country and will be announced officially," Anil Mishra, member of the trust told PTI.
- PTI
India-China Border News LIVE | Chinese smartphone makers tweak strategy to project products as Indian brands
Chinese handset makers who command around 70 percent of the market share in India are projecting themselves as Indian brands and selling made-in-India products to ward off any possible backlash on their sales after the Galwan violence. The strategy is likely to be replicated by many handset makers of all major Chinese brands who have their own manufacturing lines in India or outsource from third party vendor in India. The localization level is already at least 60-70 percent for several handset makers, market observers said.
Korean brand Samsung, which is a major competitor, stands to gain if consumers switch their choice on nationalistic grounds.
India-China Border News LIVE | China releases 10 Indian Army soldiers including two Majors three days after Galwan valley incident
Ten Indian Army personnel including two Majors were released by the Chinese military on Thursday evening following three days of negotiations, people familiar with the development said.
India-China Border News LIVE | All soldiers involved in Galwan clashes accounted for, says Army
All Indian soldiers involved in the deadly clashes with the Chinese army at the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on Monday night have been accounted for, the Indian Army said.
Ten Indian Army personnel including two Majors were released by the Chinese military on evening of June 18 following three days of negotiations, people familiar with the development said.
There is no official word on the matter. "It is clarified that there are no Indian troops missing in action," the Army said in a brief statement without elaborating.
Military sources said a total of 76 Army personnel were brutally assaulted by the Chinese army on June 15 out of which 18 were seriously injured while 58 of them sustained minor injuries. They said 18 personnel are undergoing treatment at a hospital in Leh while 58 are admitted to various other hospitals.
Indian and Chinese militaries held a Major General-level dialogue on June 18 for the third consecutive day on disengagement of troops as well as restoring normalcy in areas around the Galwan Valley.
- PTI
India-China Border News LIVE | Pinaki Misra to represent BJD in all-party meeting called by PM Modi on Ladakh standoff
The BJD has nominated its leader in the Lok Sabha Pinaki Misra to represent it in the all-party meeting called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the situation along the India-China border.
In a letter written to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Odisha Chief Minister and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) supremo Naveen Patnaik said Misra, the party's leader in the Lok Sabha will represent it.
The meeting will take place on June 19 and comes against the backdrop of demands by the opposition seeking details of the violent face-off between Indian and Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley in Ladakh which left 20 Indian Army personnel dead.
- PTI
India-China Border News LIVE | Moneycontrol's Manas Chakravarthy on how 'An aggressive China believes its time has come'
The central geopolitical rivalry of our time is between a rising China and a US past its prime; India is firmly in the US camp
India-China Border News LIVE | Boycott call may impact Chinese exports worth $17 billion
Of the total import from China, retail traders sell goods worth around USD 17 billion, mostly comprising toys, household items, mobiles, electric and electronic goods and cosmetics among other things,…
India-China Border News LIVE | Telecom dept wants BSNL, MTNL to shun use of Chinese equipment in 4G upgrade
The government, it is learnt, has decided to tell Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (MTNL) not to use Chinese telecom gear in their 4G upgradation, which is being supported as part of their revival package. An official order is yet to be issued in this regard.
An industry source said that while Huawei has not bid for BSNL tenders for nearly five years on account of payment-related issues, any formal order from the government could have a rub-off effect on its business and future prospects as the Chinese major's equipment are used by private telcos in some of the existing networks.
One of the impact areas that would be keenly watched is the 5G trials, and the mega 5G networks that will be created in the future.
- PTI
