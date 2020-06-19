India-China Border News Live Updates | Prime Minister Modi to hold all-party meet today

India-China Border News LIVE updates: Twenty Indian Army personnel were killed in a face-off in Ladakh's Galwan Valley on the night of June 15-16, the Army. Four more Indian soldiers who were in critical condition, are now stable. China has not denied claims that there were casualties on its side too. In a brief statement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India wants peace, but is capable of giving a befitting reply if instigated. He has called an all-party meet on June 19 to discuss the situation.

The Army has rushed in additional troops to all sensitive areas along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Arunachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Ladakh. Indian Air Force (IAF) fighters have been moved to forward bases as a precautionary measure, reports suggest.