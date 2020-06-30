India China border news | Indian Army deploys T-90 Bhishma tanks along LAC in Galwan Valley

The Indian Army has deployed six top-class T-90 Bhishma tank missile systems in the Galwan Valley region. The move comes as a show of strength to convey that the country is prepared for the worst-case scenario as China’s aggressive posturing along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) continues.

The development comes at a time the top brass of the Indian and Chinese military are meeting at Ladakh’s Chushul area to discuss the terms of disengagement.

The Indian Army decided to deploy the T-90 Bhishma tanks after the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) strengthened its position with troop tents and armoured personnel carriers. India already has infantry combat vehicles and 155 mm howitzers deployed along the 1597-km long border with China in East Ladakh, reported the Hindustan Times. Two tank regiments have also been deployed in the Chushul sector.

Meanwhile, the Indian Air Force and the Indian Navy have also been kept in high alert to give a befitting response in case of any Chinese misadventure.