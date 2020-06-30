App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 30, 2020 12:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

India China border news | Indian Army deploys T-90 Bhishma tanks along LAC in Galwan Valley

India already has infantry combat vehicles and 155 mm howitzers deployed along the 1597-km long border with China in East Ladakh. Two tank regiments have also been deployed in the Chushul sector.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Indian Army has deployed six top-class T-90 Bhishma tank missile systems in the Galwan Valley region. The move comes as a show of strength to convey that the country is prepared for the worst-case scenario as China’s aggressive posturing along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) continues.

The development comes at a time the top brass of the Indian and Chinese military are meeting at Ladakh’s Chushul area to discuss the terms of disengagement.

The Indian Army decided to deploy the T-90 Bhishma tanks after the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) strengthened its position with troop tents and armoured personnel carriers. India already has infantry combat vehicles and 155 mm howitzers deployed along the 1597-km long border with China in East Ladakh, reported the Hindustan Times. Two tank regiments have also been deployed in the Chushul sector.

Close
Meanwhile, the Indian Air Force and the Indian Navy have also been kept in high alert to give a befitting response in case of any Chinese misadventure.
First Published on Jun 30, 2020 12:55 pm

tags #Galwan valley #India China border news #India China standoff #T-90 tanks

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.