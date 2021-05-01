In-Depth | Will COVID-19 second wave blunt the edge of farmers’ protest as it did to the anti-CAA stir?

In the monsoon session of 2020, when Parliament passed three agriculture-related bills, little could anyone have divined that it was paving the way for a farmers’ agitation, which was pegged as the biggest in India’s history.

The sporadic stirs that began in August 2020 with the unveiling of the three farm reform bills, took a mainstream turn after they turned into laws.

Beginning in Punjab and Haryana, the protest reached Delhi in November 2020, when farmers’ unions in the two states called for a 'Delhi Chalo' movement.

The Delhi Police rejected their request to march to the national capital citing COVID-19 protocols. The farmers faced water cannons and tear gas as the police tried to disperse them. However, nothing dampened their spirit and they continued to protest choking the capital’s border.

It has been more than five months now and the farmers continue to camp at Delhi’s borders demanding a repeal of the three new farm laws and a legal guarantee on the minimum support price (MSP) for their crops, as they fear that the new laws will dismantle the MSP system and corporatise farming.

The government, on the other hand, has denied that it is trying to put an end to the MSP and the mandi (wholesale market) systems through the new laws. Multiple rounds of talks between the Centre and the farmers’ union leaders have ended in a stalemate.

In this period, the farmers have braved severe cold weather, heavy rainfall and the sweltering April heat; tear gas, water cannons and lathicharge (cane charge) among other tribulations, but nothing has broken their morale.

More than 300 farmers have died due to a range of causes, including accidents and exposure to cold weather, according to Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) chief Gurnam Singh Chaduni.

However, now the protesting farmers are facing a bigger challenge – the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic, which is ravaging the country. But before talking about this health crisis, let’s talk about the three farm laws in some detail.