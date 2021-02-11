Will implement CAA soon after COVID-19 vaccination drive is over: Amit Shah

Home Minister Amit Shah (Image-PTI)

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) will be implemented in India as soon as the ongoing coronavirus vaccination drive is over, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on February 11.

Shah, who is in poll-bound West Bengal at the moment, campaigning for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), defended the contentious legislation and said: “Propaganda has been spread that this bill is against the Muslims in India. They are Indian citizens and will always remain. No Muslim in India needs to worry due to CAA.”

He reiterated that there is no clause in CAA to snatch the citizenship of his “Muslim brothers”.

Amit Shah reminded the Matua community (refugees) that the BJP had promised to implement CAA in 2018 and the party fulfilled the promise in 2019. According to a News 18 report, the BJP leader assured them that the Centre “will implement CAA once the COVID-19 vaccination process gets over”.

Shah was campaigning in Matua stronghold Thakurnagar when he made this promise.

Attacking West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for opposing CAA, the Union home minister asked how can she stop an Act from being implemented after it was passed in Parliament.

West Bengal had become the fourth state to pass a resolution against CAA in January 2020.