MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :Join the webinar on ‘Analysing debt funds’ on Feb 12, 4pm where experts will discuss short-term debt schemes. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

Will implement CAA soon after COVID-19 vaccination drive is over: Amit Shah

Amit Shah reminded the Matua community that the BJP had promised to implement CAA in 2018 and the party fulfilled the promise in 2019.

Moneycontrol News
February 11, 2021 / 07:05 PM IST
Home Minister Amit Shah (Image-PTI)

Home Minister Amit Shah (Image-PTI)

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) will be implemented in India as soon as the ongoing coronavirus vaccination drive is over, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on February 11.

Shah, who is in poll-bound West Bengal at the moment, campaigning for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), defended the contentious legislation and said: “Propaganda has been spread that this bill is against the Muslims in India. They are Indian citizens and will always remain. No Muslim in India needs to worry due to CAA.”

He reiterated that there is no clause in CAA to snatch the citizenship of his “Muslim brothers”.

Amit Shah reminded the Matua community (refugees) that the BJP had promised to implement CAA in 2018 and the party fulfilled the promise in 2019. According to a News 18 report, the BJP leader assured them that the Centre “will implement CAA once the COVID-19 vaccination process gets over”.

Shah was campaigning in Matua stronghold Thakurnagar when he made this promise.

Close

Attacking West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for opposing CAA, the Union home minister asked how can she stop an Act from being implemented after it was passed in Parliament.

West Bengal had become the fourth state to pass a resolution against CAA in January 2020.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) #Citizenship (Amendment) Act #Union Home Minister Amit Shah #west bengal #West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021
first published: Feb 11, 2021 07:05 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Over 7 million Indians vaccinated so far; WHO clears the air on Oxford vaccine

Coronavirus Essential | Over 7 million Indians vaccinated so far; WHO clears the air on Oxford vaccine

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.