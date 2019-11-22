In-Depth | Unbowed, Unbent, Unbroken: An anatomy of JNU students’ protest against fee hike

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), considered one of India’s top educational institutions, has found itself in the midst of a battle yet again.

The public university, established by an act of Parliament in 1966, is alma mater to some of India’s brightest minds as well as people in power. These include Union Ministers Nirmala Sitharaman and Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant, senior journalist and Ramon Magsaysay laureate Palagummi Sainath, Communist Party of India (Marxist) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury and the 2019 Nobel laureate in Economics, Abhijit Banerjee.

Yet, in the last few years, JNU has been in the news more because of protests and demonstrations. One such incident, the 2016 JNU sedition row, is still fresh in people’s minds.

Many see a large number of JNU students as having an ideological leaning that is in complete contrast to that of the political party in power at the Centre. Many within JNU also see the institute as the last surviving bastion of liberalism, resisting a central government led by a right-wing party.

In the last few days, the university highly regarded for its social science courses, has been the subject of intense public scrutiny. The latest issue is about the confrontation between JNU students and the university’s administration over a proposed hotel fee hike.