JNU files complaint over 'vandalism' at administration block

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) administration has filed a complaint with the police in connection with the "vandalism" at the varsity's administration block.
Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar said a complaint was filed at 11 pm on November 14 along with all video and photographic evidence.
Police on November 15 said they had received a complaint and were examining it.
On November 14, students painted messages for the vice-chancellor inside the administration block as they barged inside the building to talk to him about the hostel fee hike.
Objectionable messages, mostly directed towards right-wing outfits, were found written on the pedestal of a yet-to-be-unveiled statue of Swami Vivekananda at the campus on November 14.Students are agitating inside the administration block against the increase in hostel fees even as the JNU announced a partial rollback, which the protesters have dubbed an "eyewash".