you are here: HomeNewsBusinessWire News
Last Updated : Nov 15, 2019 11:49 AM IST | Source: PTI

JNU files complaint over 'vandalism' at administration block

Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar said a complaint was filed at 11 pm on November 14 along with all video and photographic evidence

PTI @moneycontrolcom
JNU Delhi
JNU Delhi

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) administration has filed a complaint with the police in connection with the "vandalism" at the varsity's administration block.

Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar said a complaint was filed at 11 pm on November 14 along with all video and photographic evidence.

Police on November 15 said they had received a complaint and were examining it.

On November 14, students painted messages for the vice-chancellor inside the administration block as they barged inside the building to talk to him about the hostel fee hike.

Objectionable messages, mostly directed towards right-wing outfits, were found written on the pedestal of a yet-to-be-unveiled statue of Swami Vivekananda at the campus on November 14.

Students are agitating inside the administration block against the increase in hostel fees even as the JNU announced a partial rollback, which the protesters have dubbed an "eyewash".

First Published on Nov 15, 2019 11:45 am

tags #India #JNU #students #vandalism

