In-Depth | Assembly Polls 2022: How the BJP is trying to woo voters in UP, Punjab and three other states

The BJP is in power in all the five poll-bound States except in Punjab, where its traditional ally Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has quit the NDA over the controversial farm laws.

The State is ruled by the Congress, which is in turmoil after Amarinder Singh was removed as Chief Minister and party chief Navjot Singh Sidhu resigned from his post ahead of the upcoming assembly elections. Amarinder also announced that he would quit the party. On September 30, Singh made it clear that he was not joining the BJP, which is exploring its options to expand in Punjab, but said he had no intention of continuing in the Congress, which, according to him, was going downhill, with senior party leaders being completely ignored.

Amid the ongoing political crisis, the BJP is looking to gain power in the State, which will see a multi-cornered contest. Apart from the ruling Congress, the BJP will also face a tough fight from the Aam Aadmi Party and SAD-BSP alliance.

The party, which will face the election without SAD for the first time in 25 years, has some major issues to address. The first and foremost one is the ongoing farmers’ agitation against the three farm laws passed by the Central government. The party is facing the wrath of the farmers in the State, a majority of them being Sikhs.

The second major issue before the BJP is the absence of a strong leader after the end of its alliance with the SAD, which is led by former CM Parkash Singh Badal, a political heavyweight.

The lack of Sikh faces at the constituency level in the party is another issue, given the fact that it will be contesting all 117 seats in Punjab unlike the last Assembly polls, when it contested in just 23 constituencies. The BJP managed to win just three seats in the 2017 State elections.

BJP strategy in Punjab

Contesting on its own in Punjab, experts believe that the BJP is seeking to build a social coalition of the Dalits, OBCs and urban Hindus to challenge established players in State politics.

The BJP has support among urban voters in Punjab and is looking to keep them in its kitty in the upcoming polls. According to a report, the party has identified 45 seats where around 60 percent of the population is Hindu. Of these, 23 seats are those that the BJP used to contest as an alliance partner with the SAD for over two decades.

To woo the Dalit community, the party picked Vijay Sampla, its Ravidasia face, from the Dalit-dominated Doaba region, and appointed him chairman of the National Commission for Scheduled Castes with the rank of Union minister.

The party has made Gajendra Singh Shekhawat its election in-charge of Punjab. Shekhawat will be assisted by three co-in-charges: Union minister for urban and housing affairs Hardeep Singh Puri, who had unsuccessfully contested the Lok Sabha poll from Amritsar in 2019; Minister of State for external affairs Meenakshi Lekhi, who is a Punjabi-speaking leader; and home minister Amit Shah’s confidant and Lok Sabha MP Vinodbhai Chavda.

Shekhawat has been overseeing Punjab affairs for the last two years and was general secretary of the farmers’ wing before becoming a minister. Sources say the BJP expects Shekhawat’s connection with farmers’ unions in the State to help at a time when a section of the community is unhappy with the Centre’s farm laws.