BJP, Nishad Party to fight UP elections together

The alliance was announced here on Friday in the presence of Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who is BJP’s in-charge of UP elections to be held early next year, and Nishad Party chief Sanjay Nishad.

PTI
September 24, 2021 / 02:17 PM IST

The BJP and the Nishad Party will together contest the upcoming assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.

The two parties had tied together in the 2019 parliamentary elections as well.

“We will have an alliance with the Nishad party. We (BJP-Nishad Party) will fight the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections together with strength, and today the leaders of both the parties are making a formal announcement about it,” Pradhan told reporters.

About seat-sharing, Pradhan said it has been decided and will be made public at an “appropriate time”.

"Not just the Nishad Party, we also have an alliance with the Apna Dal and we will work together to form the government in the state,” he said.

Replying to a question, Pradhan said the coming elections will be fought under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

People of the state have full faith in the prime minister and the chief minister, he said, adding faith is most important in a democracy.
PTI
Tags: #BJP #India #Nishad Party #Politics #UP
first published: Sep 24, 2021 02:18 pm

